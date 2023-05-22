Home » Investing Articles » 2 stocks to buy today… before it’s too late

2 stocks to buy today… before it’s too late

Ed Sheldon highlights two stocks to buy right now. Both offer value, but with the shares climbing there may not be value around for much longer.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

They say that time in the stock market is more important than timing the market. And as a long-term investor I totally agree. However, there’s no denying the fact that buying a stock at the right time – when there’s value on offer – can increase returns significantly.

With that in mind, here are two stocks to buy today. I’ve been buying both recently as there has been value on the table. However, there may not be value on offer for much longer.

A slam dunk on the opposition

First up is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), the owner of Google and YouTube.

Alphabet has underperformed its Big Tech peers for much of the year. That’s because investors have been worried that ChatGPT is going to obliterate Google’s Search business.

However, at Google’s I/O day event earlier this month, the company hit rivals with a slam dunk.

For starters, it told investors its own artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chat-bot, Bard, is now available to everyone (and has been upgraded with advanced maths, reasoning skills, visual recognition, coding capabilities, and more).

Secondly, it said Google Search is getting a major update called ‘AI snapshots’, and that Gmail is adding a big AI-related upgrade called ‘Help me write’.

Investors loved this update and the share price has been moving higher since.

Right now, I think Alphabet stock still offers value as the P/E ratio is in the low 20s. However, if it keeps moving up at its currently pace, it won’t offer value for much longer.

Of course, tech shares are notoriously volatile. So the stock could easily pull back from here.

For long-term investors such as myself however, I think it’s a good time to be buying.

Rebounding after Covid challenges

Next we have Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN.), the British healthcare company specialising in joint replacement and knee reconstruction technology.

Smith & Nephew has had a challenging few years. Not only has it had to deal with a sharp drop in elective surgeries (due to Covid) but it has also had supply chain and inflation issues.

The outlook is now improving dramatically though. Procedure volumes are strengthening (China’s reopening should provide a massive boost over the next 12 months) and inflation/supply chain issues are beginning to moderate.

And the market is waking up to all of this. This year, the stock has climbed from around 1,110p to 1,282p – a gain of around 15.5% (versus 4% for the FTSE 100 index).

I think there’s still value on offer at today’s share price. Currently, the forward-looking P/E ratio here is around 18. But the value could disappear quickly.

Recently, analysts at Bernstein slapped a 1,580p price target on the stock – nearly 25% higher than today’s share price. This kind of bullish broker activity is likely to grab investors’ attention.

It’s worth pointing out that while Smith & Nephew shares appear to have upside potential from here, they may not move higher in a straight line. After the recent gains, there is always the risk of a pullback.

Taking a long-term view however, I believe this stock can provide attractive returns in the years ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Alphabet and Smith & Nephew Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Smith & Nephew Plc. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

This week on the stock market: inflation and Nvidia

| Andrew Mackie

Inflation is expected to be the theme that drives a lot of stock market action this week. But investors will…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are on sale should I buy them?

| Harvey Jones

The last year has been tough on Scottish Mortgage shares, but they're so cheap that they're beginning to look irresistible.

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Forget Ocado, buy Tesco shares instead?

| James Beard

Our writer asks whether it's time to shun Ocado, the trendy online grocery retailer, and buy less glamorous Tesco shares…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £3k in BT shares 3 years ago here’s what I’d have now 

| Harvey Jones

BT shares have been up and down over the last decade, but mostly down. Does Friday's dip provide a buying…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

1 world-beating FTSE 100 share I’d buy today and it’s not AstraZeneca or National Grid

| Harvey Jones

I wish I'd bought this FTSE 100 share 10 years ago for long-term growth and income. But there's still an…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How much extra income could I earn investing £30 a week in shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he reckons £30 per week put into the stock market could build a long-term source of…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Does it make sense to set up a Stocks and Shares ISA this month?

| Christopher Ruane

Rather than waiting until April to think about a Stocks and Shares ISA, this writer explains why he wants to…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Is Babcock International the best value stock on the FTSE 250?

| Ben McPoland

Global military spending is soaring yet shares in this UK defence company have underperformed. Is it now time for me…

Read more »