Home » Investing Articles » Will tomorrow’s results move the BT share price?

Will tomorrow’s results move the BT share price?

Will the BT share price keep moving higher because of a sustainable turnaround of the underlying telecommunications business?

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Telecommunications and networks provider BT (LSE: BT.A) has seen its share price rise for most of 2023.

And near 149p, its around 33% higher than in January, although the stock has slipped back around 7% over the past month. But that may just be ‘noise’.

Is this business turning?

However, the rise this year is meaningful. And it may be signalling the beginning of a sustainable turnaround in the business.

If that’s the case, the current valuation looks tempting. After all, the dividend yields above 5%, based on City analysts’ projections for the trading year to March 2024. And that’s handy income to collect in a share account.

However, the company still has a lot of work to do to get the enterprise back to good health. And one way of judging the rate of improvement is by looking at expectations for the dividend.

On that score, things could be better. The directors rebased the shareholder payment lower after the pandemic and now it’s around half the level in 2019. But analysts don’t expect it to grow much and have pencilled in miniscule advances of less than 1% a year ahead.

Meanwhile, to put things in perspective, the stock has fallen by around 18% over the past year. And that’s despite the partial bounce-back recorded since January.

The full-year results should be with us tomorrow. But will they contain any unexpected positives that may push the share price higher?

Maybe. But I’m not holding my breath in anticipation. The City braces have pencilled in an uplift in earnings of almost 14% for the reporting year to March. But that improvement is likely to be already factored in and could be the reason for the share-price buoyancy this year.

Outlook and dividends

Sometimes full-year reports cause a dip in share prices, at least in the short term. And that can happen when everything is reported ‘as expected’, or slightly below anticipated figures.

It’s the old adage in operation – sometimes it’s better to travel than to arrive.

Perhaps the most value we’ll get from tomorrow’s anticipated report is the updated outlook statement. If the directors can raise expectations a little, it’s conceivable that the current short-term slide in the share price could be arrested.

But right now, analysts are a little gloomy and forecast a dip of about 6% in earnings for the trading year to next March.

In the current challenging economic environment – especially for consumers – I’d be surprised if we don’t hear more talk about difficult trading conditions from BT tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the company is still nursing a huge mountain of debt on the balance sheet. And no matter what the business, it’s often easier without a debt-burden than with one.

I’m not expecting the BT business to set the world alight with its growth trajectory any time soon. Although I do concede that the venerable old name has plenty of ongoing turnaround potential.

For me, key to any investment in the shares today is the potential sustainability of the shareholder dividend. So I’ll be looking for clues in tomorrow’s update.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

90p to 255p! Here are the top bank forecasts for Rolls-Royce shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith take a look at the reasons behind the current target prices for Rolls-Royce shares over the next year…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Should I put £20,000 into Lloyds shares to aim for £1,040 in income?

| Alan Oscroft

Should I follow the Warren Buffett approach and go all in with Lloyds shares this year? Here's how I think…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Should I buy Meta stock for my ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta stock is charging higher now, thanks to some recent moves the company has made. Is it a good time…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Time to buy more of this dirt-cheap value stock?

| James Beard

When it comes to spending my hard-earned cash, I like to bag myself a bargain. Has the time come to…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

3 red-hot dividend shares I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

These dividend shares all offer yields that smash the average for UK stocks. Here's why I'd buy them for my…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: May’s high-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that might explode in the near future

| John Fieldsend

Growth stocks can be some of the best investments I could make for their earnings potential. Here are my two…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

One top UK income stock I’d buy today and it’s not abrdn or Vodafone

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 income stock offers steady dividend and capital growth prospects. I'd buy it instead of a risky high…

Read more »