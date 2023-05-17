Home » Investing Articles » 2 ‘new’ FTSE 100 shares I’ve added to my ISA

2 ‘new’ FTSE 100 shares I’ve added to my ISA

These two FTSE 100 shares made it into my investment portfolio recently. Here’s why I think they can outperform the market moving forwards.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve bought two FTSE 100 shares in my ISA in recent weeks. Both are new stocks for my portfolio, as I’ve never owned either before. Here’s what they are and why I’ve invested in them.

Global bank

Winston Churchill famously said: “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

So for the last few weeks I’ve been looking for ways to take advantage of the sell-off in bank stocks that started in March. I thought a generic bank exchange-traded fund (ETF) might do the job, but there are many stocks in these ETFs that I don’t really want exposure to.

In the end, I settled upon FTSE 100 constituent Standard Chartered (LSE: STAN). The share price is down 21.5% in the last 10 weeks.

This is an emerging markets-focused bank, with significant operations across Africa and Asia. That appeals to me more than domestically-oriented UK banks where the growth prospects appear more sedate.

Below, I can see how well diversified its business is. Nearly 23% of its revenue is derived from Hong Kong, while 12.1% is from Africa and the Middle East, and 8.5% from elsewhere in Asia. India makes up 7.5%.

Data from TradingView

The banking sector is growing strongly in all these geographies and is expected to do so for many years.

That said, these potentially high-growth regions do come with additional risk. Higher US interest rates and surging global inflation could push developing nations towards defaulting on their sovereign debt. That could hit StanChart’s profits in these economies.

However, the UK-listed banking group announced plans to exit seven African countries last year. It will focus its efforts on high-growth economies such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which are more developed and profitable.

The shares are trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.2 times. And there’s a prospective 5% dividend yield covered five times by expected earnings.

I think the stock represents all-round good value for me.

Taking to the skies

The second ‘new’ stock I’ve bought is Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR). It has had an amazing run, surging 83% over the last year.

However, over a five-year period, the share price is still down 50%.

In a recent trading update, the engine maker said it performed as well as expected in the first part of the year. It’s improving its cash generation, cutting debt and expenses, while investing for future growth.

Flying hours are on track to reach as high as 90% of pre-pandemic levels this year. I think that figure will reach 100% over the next couple of years as international travel fully recovers.

Plus, Australia’s new submarines built as part of the AUKUS programme will be powered by Rolls-Royce nuclear reactors. I’d expect more such deals for its Defence division given the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

New CEO Tufan Erginbilgic said that “positive results are expected to build as the year goes on“.

Net debt at £3.3bn remains a worry, as it will continue to drag on profitability. There’s plenty of work to be done here, but I’m optimistic on Rolls’ future.

After surging for months, the share price has taken a breather over the last few weeks. I’ll be looking to build out the position I’ve started throughout the rest of 2023.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc and Standard Chartered Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Time to buy more of this dirt-cheap value stock?

| James Beard

When it comes to spending my hard-earned cash, I like to bag myself a bargain. Has the time come to…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

3 red-hot dividend shares I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

These dividend shares all offer yields that smash the average for UK stocks. Here's why I'd buy them for my…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: May’s high-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that might explode in the near future

| John Fieldsend

Growth stocks can be some of the best investments I could make for their earnings potential. Here are my two…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

One top UK income stock I’d buy today and it’s not abrdn or Vodafone

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 income stock offers steady dividend and capital growth prospects. I'd buy it instead of a risky high…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 today to aim for £1,375 in passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Here's why I believe depressed financial and property stocks could be the best choices for a passive income portfolio in…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d buy National Grid shares right now!

| John Fieldsend

As the economy stutters, National Grid shares might be a fantastic investment. Here are the three reasons I'd buy in…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 share I plan to hold ‘forever’!

| Royston Wild

Buying shares with a long-term view in mind is usually essential to earning market-beating returns. Here's a FTSE 100 share…

Read more »