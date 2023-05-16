Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » No savings at 40? How I’d invest a £20k ISA in the FTSE 100 today

No savings at 40? How I’d invest a £20k ISA in the FTSE 100 today

If I was starting out as an investor, I’d target blue-chip stocks listed on the FTSE 100 today. And I’d buy them inside my Stocks and Shares ISA wrapper.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If I had no savings or investments at 40 (or any other age for that matter), I’d want to start investing sooner rather than later. The earlier I invest my money, the longer it has to grow.

I would start by investing the UK, mostly in blue-chip stocks listed on the FTSE 100, via my Stocks and Shares ISA allowance. Every adult can invest up to £20,000 in an ISA each year, although I wouldn’t invest it all in one swoop.

Instead, I’d drip-feed money into the market over the summer, taking advantage of any dips, if there are any. Nobody wants to invest £20,000 only to see its value crash the next day.

I’d spread my investments

If I had no retirement savings, aside from maybe a workplace pension, I’d start by investing in a simple, low-cost, index-tracking exchange traded fund (ETF). That would spread my risk across all 100 companies listed on the index.

Over the last 20 years, the FTSE 100 has delivered an average annual return of 6.89%, which is far better than cash. While there’s no guarantee it will repeat that, it could do even better. I would tap into its growth prospects via the iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF. This charges just 0.07% a year, so I’d keep nearly all my investment gains to myself.

Personally, I’d invest £5,000 of my ISA allowance there. Then I’d try to generate a market-beating return from individual FTSE 100 shares.

This isn’t for everyone. Buying individual companies stocks is risky, as their share prices are more volatile and there’s always the danger one could crash, or even go bust. I would mitigate this by spreading my remaining £15,000 across five different stocks from five different sectors of the FTSE 100, putting £3,000 into each.

One of the reasons I like buying individual lead index stocks is that I can secure higher yields. While the FTSE 100 currently offers an average yield of 3.5%, insurer Legal & General Group now yields a juicy 8.27% a year, while cigarette maker British American Tobacco yields 7.44%. And that’s just two examples.

Top shares I’d buy now

I’ve recently bought L&G, and I think it’s a pretty solid starting point for a newbie 40-year-old investor. I would supplement this by investing in a bank, of which Lloyds Banking Group looks least risky. It’s forecast to yield 6.2% this year and that income should rise over time.

I might balance this with two stocks that offer lower yields but have a solid history of share price and dividend growth. My choices here are spirits maker Diageo and household goods specialist Unilever. For my final pick, I might invest in the relatively low-risk pharmaceutical sector, via GSK.

None of these companies are guaranteed to outperform the market, and their dividends aren’t guaranteed either.

That’s why I would invest my £20,000 ISA with a long-term view which, in practice, means all the way to retirement and beyond. That gives my time to overcome short-term shocks, such as a market correction.

I’d reinvest my dividends to boost growth, then think about drawing them as income when I retire. At age 40, my £20k ISA would still have plenty of time to compound and grow in value.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Diageo Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett just sold $13bn in stocks. Here are his warnings for investors!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes note of some of the points from Warren Buffett's latest appearance following some surprising stocks sales.

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d buy UK stocks to build wealth and earn passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking to an investor that Warren Buffett calls ‘the best capital allocator of all time’ for advice…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Should I buy or avoid falling Lloyds shares?

| Sumayya Mansoor

With Lloyds shares currently falling, Sumayya Mansoor takes a look at the pros and cons of adding some to her…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? How an investor could target £1m with cheap UK shares!

| Royston Wild

Following the Warren Buffett method of buying and holding cheap shares can turbocharge an investor's wealth. Even those who start…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Get ready for a bullish stock market

| Kevin Godbold

This multi-millionaire veteran stock trader's making positive noises and preparing for an exciting and imminent bull market.

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

A stock market crash is coming — what should I do?

| Stephen Wright

According to Jeremy Grantham, a stock market crash is coming in the next few months. Stephen Wright isn’t sure when,…

Read more »

The Milky Way at night, over Porthgwarra beach in Cornwall
Investing Articles

I’d follow Warren Buffett and take advantage of the ‘eighth wonder of the world’

| Ben McPoland

Most of the wealth that Warren Buffett has amassed is due to this powerful investing force. Here's how I'd start…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

UK stocks: how to turn £10,000 into £2,000,000

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is aiming for a 15% average annual return. Inspired by one of the best investors of all time,…

Read more »