Home » Investing Articles » 3 value shares to consider right now

3 value shares to consider right now

The uncertainty in economies and financial markets continues to throw up value shares to investigate, such as these three.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What is a value share?  I’d argue a stock needs to assign a low-looking valuation to its underlying business, at the very least.

There’s more to ‘value’ than ‘cheap’

But billionaire investor Warren Buffett once said that value and growth are joined at the hip.

In other words, there’s a big difference between uncovering mere cheapness and finding real, enduring value.

And the problem with cheap-but-rubbish businesses is they often tend to become even cheaper after we’ve bought their shares.

So it’s important to tread carefully when hunting for value shares. And that’s why Buffett reckons he prefers to pay a fair price for a “wonderful” business rather than a cheap price for a poor business.

Nevertheless, cheapness — as determined by the traditional valuation indicators — is a reasonable place to begin with stock research. And three stocks have caught my eye right now.

A difficult sector

The first is construction, engineering and consultancy contractor Costain (LSE: COST). With the share price around 55p, the valuation indicators look undemanding. And there’s a net cash position on the balance sheet.

Meanwhile in March, the company delivered an upbeat full-year report with decent showings for revenue, profits and cash flow in 2022. And City analysts predict chunky single-digit percentage advances for earnings this year and in 2024.

However, the sector is a difficult one. And, within it, many similar businesses have failed over the years. In fact, Costain has endured several internal financial crises over its long history. 

The most recent of such events was in 2020. And the company raised around £100m from shareholders to shore up its then-creaking balance sheet. Indeed, the long-term earnings history shows much volatility. 

Nevertheless, the immediate future looks bright for the business. And I’d consider the stock now, despite the risks. 

Construction looks tempting

But I also like the look of construction and regeneration company Morgan Sindall.

In May, the company issued a steady-as-she-goes trading update. And City analysts have pencilled in single-digit percentage earnings increases for this year and next.

Of course, such estimates are not chiselled into stone and could easily change – after all, construction and building is another cyclical sector fraught with challenges.

But with the stock near 1,824p, the valuation looks undemanding. And there’s a net cash position on the balance sheet with a chunky shareholder dividend for investors to collect. This one is firmly on my radar now.

Meanwhile, from the wider building sector, my third choice for further research is housebuilding and land promotion specialist MJ Gleeson.

The business focuses mostly on building affordable homes for first-time buyers. And, as such, the enterprise is exposed to the ups and downs of the property market and the wider UK economy. 

However, trading in the year to June 2022 was ‘workmanlike’. And the longer-term supply/demand backdrop looks encouraging for the industry. 

With the share price near 443p, Gleeson has a fair valuation and a decent dividend yield. And there’s a modest net cash position on the balance sheet. So despite the risks, I’m keen to dig deeper into this one now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

Amazon stock: a rare opportunity to invest in this wealth-generating machine 40% off its highs

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Amazon stock is currently trading around 40% below its all-time highs. And Edward Sheldon believes this is an amazing opportunity…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

After its housing pullback, is this star dividend stock a stronger buy?

| Simon Watkins

Legal & General’s pullback in its housing business is a major positive for me, adding to the appeal of its…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

Down 49% and 71%! 2 Nasdaq stocks to buy today

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland considers potential opportunities thrown up by the sell-off in growth shares. Here are two US stocks to buy…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Dividend Shares

Forget a Cash ISA! Here are 2 high-yield stocks instead

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why two of his high-yield stock ideas might be higher risk than a Cash ISA, but the…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Buying 3,905 dirt cheap Barratt shares would give me a £120 monthly income

| Harvey Jones

Barratt shares offer some of the most generous dividend yields on the FTSE 100, but can I buy enough to…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should investors buy HSBC shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

HSBC shares are outperforming other UK-listed bank stocks in 2023. Edward Sheldon looks at whether they're worth buying today.

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in GSK shares one year ago here’s what I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

GSK shares have disappointed lately, but today's low valuation and rising yield could make now the perfect time to buy.

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

3 magnificent stocks that could help build a second income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These three UK-listed stocks are reliable dividend payers. This means they could help British investors build a second income.

Read more »