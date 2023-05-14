Home » Investing Articles » Up 73% in 2023, J D Wetherspoon shares still look cheap!

Up 73% in 2023, J D Wetherspoon shares still look cheap!

Christopher Ruane explains why, even after the recent rip-roaring performance of J D Wetherspoon shares, he has no plans to sell.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s trebles all round for shareholders in pub chain J D Wetherspoon (LSE: JDW). That is because J D Wetherspoon shares have soared 73% this year, giving shareholders like myself cause to raise a glass to the company’s performance.

Despite that jump, I think even now they still offer good value relative to the company’s long-term prospects.

Looking to the future

I reckon the key to understanding what J D Wetherspoon shares are worth is taking a long-term perspective.

After all, I do not think that on an underlying basis, the company was really worth so much less at the start of the year than it is now. Similarly, I do not think the current share price – 44% lower than in April 2021 – accurately reflects the firm’s prospects now compared to then.

After all, Spoons told the City this week that last month saw its busiest ever Saturday. It also forecast its best ever annual sales, expects profits this year to be at the top end of analysts’ expectations and said net debt is lower than before the pandemic. In other words, it is booming – but it remains far below its previous high share price.

Valuing shares

In itself, that does not necessarily mean anything.

After all, maybe its previous valuation was overly optimistic. The past couple of years have highlighted a range of risks the business faces, from the government forcing hospitality venues to close for months on end to the impact of inflation on the low-price pub chain. Such risks persist.

Instead, as a shareholder I make my decision whether to hang on to my shares or sell them based on what I think Spoons’ long-term prospects look like.

Back in 2019, before the pandemic, the company made a post-tax profit of £73m. Over the next several years, I believe it can match and indeed top that. Compared to 2019, it now benefits from less competition and an improved balance sheet.

On that basis, J D Wetherspoon shares now trade on a prospective price-to-earnings ratio of 12, or even less. I think that looks cheap. The company has a unique value proposition, long experience and economies of scale. Those could all help it do well in coming years.

Good times ahead

That is why I plan to continue to hold my shares rather than sell them, even after the huge rally we have seen so far this year.

Although the prospect of record revenues is positive, I think the bigger challenge for Spoons in the next couple of years is profits. How can it convert those expected record sales into record profits too? After all, the hospitality industry has faced massive price increases on things from drinks to electricity. With its focus on low prices, the business may struggle more than some competitors to pass on such costs to patrons without losing sales.

Despite that challenge, I remain confident in its proven formula. The recent strong performance has boosted my confidence. I have no plans to sell.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in J D Wetherspoon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s valuation tool tells me there’s a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich from the UK stock market!

| James Beard

In 2001 Warren Buffett proposed a new test to judge whether stocks were fairly valued. This indicator suggests now is…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

My take: I’d ignore the doomsayers and invest in Lloyds shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Lloyds shares after the recent volatility. The stock plummeted despite another strong…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

3 investment funds that could turbocharge a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three niche investment funds producing market-beating returns for investors, thanks to powerful, long-term trends.

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

No pension at 50? How I’d aim to build passive income of £436 a week for a comfortable retirement

| James Beard

Having enough passive income to supplement the state pension is the key to a happy retirement. It's possible starting at…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 bargain!  I think investors should buy Barclays shares under 160p

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why FTSE 100 stalwart Barclays represents great value, despite concerns about the health of the global…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Ferrexpo shares have bounced back before – and they look cheap now!

| Christopher Ruane

It’s been a wild few years for the price of Ferrexpo shares. Does their current level offer this writer an…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Direct Line shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Direct Line Group shares after the insurer warned that rising claims will…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How to turn an ISA into a £10K second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shows how a long-term investing mindset can help build a sizeable second income stream via carefully-selected blue-chip shares.

Read more »