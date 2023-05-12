Home » Investing Articles » 10 FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy today, with yields up to 10%?

10 FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy today, with yields up to 10%?

I reckon there’s rarely been a better time to build a portfolio of cheap UK dividend shares than right now. Here are my top 10 choices.

Alan Oscroft
Published
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

If I had to pick 10 Footsie dividend shares with which to start a new ISA today, what would I go for?

If I had to pick 10 Footsie dividend shares with which to start a new ISA today, what would I go for?

Well, the latest Dividend Dashboard from AJ Bell suggests 2023 could be a great year for FTSE 100 dividend investors.

Back to growth

Last year should be down a bit. But we should see rises this year, and in 2024. FTSE 100 firms could be on for a total payout of £84.8bn this year.

I wouldn’t mind a bit of that. And I think these 10 stocks might be a good way to get some:

StockRecent priceShare price,
1 year		Share price,
5 years		P/E, 2023P/E, 2024Dividend
yield, 2023		Dividend
yield, 2024
M&G201p-4.2%-11%12109.6%10%
Glencore433p-9.1%+12%6.97.09.2%9.0%
Legal & General230p-5.1%-18%7.06.18.6%9.1%
Taylor Wimpey125p+1.4%-36%14127.6%7.6%
Persimmon1,312p-37%-53%15124.9%5.2%
Lloyds Banking Group45p+6.3%-32%6.26.05.5%6.1%
Barclays155p+5.0%-28%4.74.55.2%6.1%
British American Tobacco2,710p-19%-30%7.57.08.4%9.0%
National Grid1,160p-3.1%+37%17164.6%4.9%
Unilever4,350p+18%+4.7%21193.4%3.6%
(Sources: Yahoo!, AJ Bell, MarketScreener)

Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios and yields are all forecasts. And they should be treated with caution, especially for 2024.

The M&G five-year share price performance is actually down 11% since its demerger from Prudential in October 2019.

Hard choices

It was hard to decide between Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon. The former wins it on dividend yield. But forecasts have the dividend flat for the next few years.

They show growth at Persimmon though. Some sources still think we might see a special dividend too, and my table only shows ordinary dividends. I think I’d be happy to hold both.

Cheap banks

The choice between Lloyds and Barclays is also a tough one. Both look very cheap to me, with dividends well covered by earnings. The banks face real risks this year, so I should be wary. And I really should aim for diversification.

But with those super-low P/E multiples, I would seriously consider buying both here too.

Diversification?

Talking of diversification, I think my other picks give me a reasonable amount. And I think I also have a few relatively safe ones there, like Unilever and National Grid.

I almost went for Shell after its bumper profits this year and very big dividend cover. But then I remembered that wind has just become the biggest electricity source in the UK in the first quarter of this year.

National Grid carries power however it’s generated, so that’s my energy choice.

Unbalanced set

This set of dividend shares is biased towards the finance sector, so it’s not well balanced. And that does bring added risk. But forecasts suggest that financials could see some of the biggest earnings growth this year.

These are stocks that fit my strategy and risk outlook, and I’ve mostly bought financial shares over the years. So they won’t suit everyone, and individual investors need to make their own choices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

