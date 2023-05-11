Home » Investing Articles » These 3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks offer dividends up to 9% right now

These 3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks offer dividends up to 9% right now

I’m always on the lookout for FTSE 100 stocks to buy for long-term passive income. This sector has caught my eye for big yields.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If we want to see some cheap FTSE 100 stocks, I think we need look no further than the insurance sector. Right now, three of the 10 biggest dividend yields come from insurance stocks.

And what’s more, all three offer yields of 7.5% or higher. Let’s start with the lowest.

Aviva

City analysts put Aviva (LSE: AV.) on a 2023 dividend of 7.5%. Some sources actually put it higher, but that’s what Yahoo! Finance says, and I think it’s best to be conservative.

Aviva shares have had a tough five years, with the firm seen as bloated a few years ago. But it looks slimmer and more efficient now.

Cover by earnings is put at about 1.5 times for this year. And that’s not bad for the sector at all. So why do the big investors stay away from Aviva?

It must be down, at least in part, to their fear of anything related to the finance sector now. They have a short-term outlook, and this year does look risky for finance stocks.

But for those buying for the long term, I think the dividend prospects outweigh the short-term risks. I own Aviva, and I’m holding.

Legal & General

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) comes next, with a forecast yield of 8.6%.

The last five years have been kinder to Legal & General shares. And we’re looking at a bit better cover too, at 1.6 times.

Is it the best in the sector for those seeking a passive income stream? I think it might be. The company faces the same risks as the whole sector this year. But over the long term, it’s been pretty robust.

I’ve owned Legal & General shares before, and I think I will again. The big dividend yield means it might be soon.

The firm has a progressive long-term dividend plan. If earnings fluctuate, that might be a challenge. But the idea of prioritising dividends is one that I like a lot.

Phoenix Group Holdings

Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX) has the biggest forecast dividend in the sector, at 9%. It’s also one of the biggest in the whole FTSE 100. The shares are down over five years, and that’s helped.

Phoenix has a more unusual business model. It specialises in buying up closed life and pension funds and managing them.

That’s helped it keep up a good dividend yield for a few years now. Forecasts show it rising further over the next two years too.

There is one main risk for me, though, and that’s cover by earnings. The forecast stands at just 0.7 times. That makes me think it could be one of the first to cut its payments should the sector see a dip in earnings.

The fact that Phoenix isn’t in the business of selling new insurance products means a lot of investors might have overlooked it. And I see it as a good buy too, despite the 2023 risks.

Which would I buy?

It’s hard to pick between these three right now. But, you know, if I already had sufficient diversification, I’d be happy to hold them all.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

Could Direct Line be the FTSE 250 comeback kid?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons when considering if he ought to add FTSE 250 insurer Direct Line to…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Should I buy this cheap UK dividend share?

| Royston Wild

This cheap UK share has slumped in value during the past few months. So is now the time for fans…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

A bull market is coming: 3 cheap shares I want to buy before they surge!

| Charlie Carman

Stock market cycles can present excellent opportunities to buy cheap shares. Our writer identifies three stocks he'd buy before the…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Eurasia Mining (EUA) shares 5 years ago, I’d be up thousands of pounds!

| Christopher Ruane

Eurasia Mining shares have collapsed since the start of 2022. But what does the longer-term picture look like? Our writer…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

I think these are 2 of the best penny stocks I could buy today

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares why they think these two UK shares could be among the best penny stocks they could buy…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks on my buy list

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reveals a duo of growth shares that are on his buy list... if he can purchase them at…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

The Shell share price is down 5%+. Is now the time to buy?

| Simon Watkins

Stellar Q1 results, extended bumper rewards for shareholders and great growth prospects make the Shell share price look like a…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Palantir shares: AI gold or overhyped meme stock?

| Matt Tandy

Palantir shares have jumped 35% this week. Will the proliferation of AI allow the company to evolve beyond its reputation…

Read more »