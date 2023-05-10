Home » Investing Articles » Alphabet stock is ‘uninvestable’ due to ChatGPT, according to this top UK investor

Alphabet stock is ‘uninvestable’ due to ChatGPT, according to this top UK investor

A leading UK fund manager has said that Alphabet stock is currently ‘uninvestable’. Here, Edward Sheldon provides his take on the stock.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Google office headquarters

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock is ‘uninvestable’ right now. That’s the view of UK fund manager Stephen Yiu, who runs the Blue Whale Growth fund.

I have a large position in Google owner Alphabet, so Yiu’s bearish view got my attention. Should I be selling the tech stock?

ChatGPT threat

In a recent article, Yiu said that Alphabet was uninvestable due to the power of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot ChatGPT.

After a few days of experimenting with the AI tool, the portfolio manager came to the conclusion that advances in technology have made Google – which previously had a very strong ‘economic moat’ – vulnerable to competitors such as Microsoft’s Bing.

Yiu doesn’t think this is the end for Alphabet. He expects Google to maintain its position as the dominant search engine (it currently has a 90% market share of the search industry).

However, Yiu needs to be able to model the performance of a company over a period of at least five years before he can invest in it. And he doesn’t believe he can accurately do this here, given that Google could lose market share to competitors.

Not the only bearish investor

It’s worth noting that Yiu isn’t the only portfolio manager who’s turned bearish on Alphabet recently. Earlier this month, it came to light that Brad Gerstner, CEO and Founder of Altimeter Capital, just sold his Alphabet stock.

Gerstner – who is one of the biggest names in the tech investing world and has been a driving force behind Meta Platforms’ rebound this year – is concerned that ChatGPT has secured a ‘leadership position’ in search and AI.

They’ve breached the Google moat,” said Gerstner in an interview with CNBC. “200m people now treat ChatGPT a verb as synonymous with discovery in the age of AI,” he added.

My view

As for my view on Alphabet, I am a bit concerned that two big-name investors are bearish on the stock right now. However, I’m not ready to write it off just yet.

Yes, ChatGPT is a major threat to the company’s search platform. However, the way I see it, it’s still very early days in the ‘generative AI’ race. And I expect Alphabet to fight back. After all, it’s one of the biggest players in the AI space.

And Alphabet is a diversified company. For example, it also has YouTube, which is the most dominant content platform on the planet and growing rapidly. Last quarter, it generated $6.7bn in advertising revenue.

Additionally, it has a fast-growing cloud computing division. This division, which is now profitable, generated revenue of around $7.5bn last quarter.

On top of this, Alphabet operates in a number of other high-growth markets including self-driving cars, digital healthcare, and smart home technology. So it has multiple growth drivers.

Meanwhile, the stock trades at a relatively low valuation. Currently, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio here is around 20. I see value in the stock at that multiple.

So while Yiu and Gerstner are avoiding Alphabet at present, I’m happy to hold on to my stock for now and would buy if I didn’t already own any stock. I believe the company can still generate solid returns for investors from here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft and the Blue Whale Growth fund. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

These 9 FTSE 100 stocks have dividend yields of up to 10%!

| Mark Tovey

High-yield FTSE 100 stocks offer great returns, but can they sustain payouts? Here are two simple tests I apply to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

UK stocks: here’s how I’d build a million-pound portfolio

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer highlights what their strategy would be if they were aiming to build a million-pound portfolio composed of high-quality…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

UK shares: how I’d invest in the stock market for the highest returns

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares exactly how they'd buy high-quality UK shares to maximise their returns from investing in the stock market.

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Invest like the best: how I’d use Warren Buffett’s approach to build wealth from scratch

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares how they'd invest like Warren Buffett to build wealth from scratch with a portfolio of high-quality UK…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

3 ways to try and protect a Stocks & Shares ISA from a market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines several of his preferred ways to help his Stocks & Shares ISA to weather any potential storms…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy NIO stock? Here’s what the charts say

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith highlights and interprets several charts showing financial metrics that have should have an influence on NIO stock.

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 penny shares I’m looking at to target explosive returns

| Royston Wild

Investing in penny shares can be high risk. But the potential for spectacular capital gains can make them worth adding…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Time could be running out to buy Alphabet stock

| John Choong

Down 25% from its all-time high, Alphabet stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL) may be worth snatching up today before the stock market rallies.

Read more »