Home » Investing Articles » Investing a £20k ISA in dirt cheap Shell shares would give me income of £1,280 a year

Investing a £20k ISA in dirt cheap Shell shares would give me income of £1,280 a year

By investing in Shell shares today I can generate a high and rising income stream, which would be tax-free in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Oil giant Shell (LSE: SHEL) is one of the most formidable dividend stocks on the FTSE 100, yet it has slipped below my radar in recent years.

I decided it was too expensive after last year’s energy price surge sent its profits and share price soaring, while eroding the yield. So I turned my attention to other income opportunities, such as my most recent purchase Legal & General Group.

L&G currently yields a thumping 8.27% and trades at 6.1 times earnings. Shell is almost as cheap trading at just 7.6 times earnings, but the yield doesn’t compare.

There may be income ahead

I’d got used to Shell shares yielding 5% or 6% a year, so today’s yield of 3.8% is at the low end. It’s only slightly above the FTSE 100 average of 3.5%. However, on closer inspection, the outlook is much more promising.

Shell’s dividend is covered a whopping 3.8 times by earnings, which gives management plenty of scope to increase it. The forecast yield is now a mighty 6.4%, which is more like it. That’s still covered 3.8 times by earnings, so there could be more progression to come.

If I invested my full £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA into Shell shares today, I would hope to generate tax-free income of £1,280 over the next year. So is now a good time to invest?

Shell’s profits are still climbing even as stellar gas and oil prices fall back to earth. It earned on average $81.7 per barrel of oil sold in the first quarter, down from $102.2 a year ago. Yet that’s still comfortably above its breakeven point of around £40 for deepwater oil.

Last week, Shell posted a Q1 net profit of $9.65bn, with its trading division buoyant and liquefied natural gas prices holding up. Cash flows fell 37% but still totalled $14.2bn. The company also announced a new $4bn share buyback while holding its dividend at $0.2875 per share.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Oil prices are volatile

No dividend is entirely safe. Shell lost its proud post-war record of maintaining shareholder payouts during the pandemic. The oil price is highly volatile, crashing below $30 a barrel in 2016 and to just $15 in 2020. It could fall if the world falls into recession this year, which could send the Shell share price crashing and disrupt dividends.

Another danger is that Shell’s share price is up 78.98% over three years. I can’t expect a repeat of that if I buy today. Although measured over 12 months, its stock is up just 4.25% and it certainly doesn’t look expensive.

Shell faces other challenges, such as rising to the challenge of net zero, while campaigners are pushing for another windfall tax on oil company profits. Despite the risks, I would happily buy its shares at today’s low valuation, with the aim of holding them for at least 10 years and ideally much longer.

However, my portfolio isn’t big enough to pour my full £20,000 ISA allowance into just one stock. Instead, I’d consider investing £5,000 this year. That would give me forecast annual income of £320 that I would reinvest to build up my stake (and future income stream) over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

How I’d use a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £125 regular monthly income

| Harvey Jones

This year's Stocks and Shares ISA allowance is a great opportunity to build a regular income that will hopefully rise…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How to transform a £10k ISA into £5k of annual passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the process of tweaking an existing Stocks and Shares ISA into a dividend passive income generator…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Why is everyone talking about FTSE 100 dividend stocks?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why FTSE 100 stocks that pay out income have increased in popularity due to rising inflation and…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

BT shares yield 5%. Are they worth buying?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BT shares sport an above-average dividend yield at the moment. Should investors buy them for income? Edward Sheldon provides his…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

7 rules for investing success

| Malcolm Wheatley

It’s not that Buffett’s wrong — it’s that he’s not prescriptive enough... Seven rules guide investing success: follow them, and…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

The Capita share price has crashed 70% in 5 years. Is it time to bag myself a bargain?

| James Beard

Reflecting the company's troubled past, the Capita share price has plummeted since 2018. But does this represent a buying opportunity?

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

Is it time to think outside the box and use my ISA to earn a second income of £1,200 a year?

| James Beard

To give me a second income, has the time come to invest in an unfashionable FTSE 100 company that sells…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Why I love Diageo stock

| Ben McPoland

Diageo stock is broadly flat over the last year. Yet there are many things to admire about the spirits giant…

Read more »