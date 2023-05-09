Home » Investing Articles » BT shares yield 5%. Are they worth buying?

BT shares yield 5%. Are they worth buying?

BT shares sport an above-average dividend yield at the moment. Should investors buy them for income? Edward Sheldon provides his take.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BT (LSE: BT.A) shares look interesting from an income investing perspective right now. At present, they offer a dividend yield of around 5%.

Is it worth buying a few shares in the FTSE 100 telecoms giant given the above-average yield here? Let’s discuss.

Potential for share price gains and income?

Looking at BT shares today, I can see both positives and negatives.

On the positive side, the stock has a low valuation at present. With analysts expecting the group to generate earnings per share of 18.4p for the year ending 31 March 2024, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is just 8.5.

That’s well below the UK market average. Currently, the median P/E ratio across the FTSE 100 index is about 13.9. So the stock certainly looks interesting from a value investing perspective. At the current valuation, there is scope for a re-rating higher at some point.

It’s worth noting that a number of brokers have price targets for BT that are well above the current share price. JP Morgan, for example, has a target of 275p. This is encouraging.

Another positive is that the company’s dividend looks sustainable in the near term. Currently, BT has a projected dividend coverage ratio (this is calculated by dividing earnings per share by dividends per share) of around 2.5 for 2023, which is very healthy.

So at first glance, the stock looks like it could potentially be capable of providing both capital gains and income in the medium term.

Negatives to consider

On the negative side however, BT has a massive pile of debt on its balance sheet today.

At the end of 2022, net debt stood at £19.2bn. This is not ideal, particularly now that interest rates are much higher than they were in the recent past.

Investing in companies that have a large amount of debt can backfire. That’s because the interest payments required to service the debt can put pressure on earnings and dividends.

The lack of growth here is another negative worth highlighting. Right now, BT it’s not generating any top-line growth at all. For the year ended 31 March, analysts expect revenue to decline year on year. Growth is a key driver of investment returns in the long run.

A third negative is the company’s profitability track record. It’s not great. Over the last five years, return on capital has only averaged 7.8%.

Return on capital is another key driver of investment returns in the long run. Companies that have high ratios are generally able to reinvest a lot of capital for future growth and compound their earnings.

The low return on capital here probably explains why the BT share price has gone backwards over the last 20 years.

Better stocks to buy

Putting this all together, my view is that there are better stocks to buy today.

There does appear to be potential for solid returns in the near term here.

However, for long-term investors like myself, I think there are better opportunities out there.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

7 rules for investing success

| Malcolm Wheatley

It’s not that Buffett’s wrong — it’s that he’s not prescriptive enough... Seven rules guide investing success: follow them, and…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

The Capita share price has crashed 70% in 5 years. Is it time to bag myself a bargain?

| James Beard

Reflecting the company's troubled past, the Capita share price has plummeted since 2018. But does this represent a buying opportunity?

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

Is it time to think outside the box and use my ISA to earn a second income of £1,200 a year?

| James Beard

To give me a second income, has the time come to invest in an unfashionable FTSE 100 company that sells…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Why I love Diageo stock

| Ben McPoland

Diageo stock is broadly flat over the last year. Yet there are many things to admire about the spirits giant…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Is a stock market crash imminent?

| Benjamin Brinsden

This Fool believes a stock market crash is coming. Let’s see Benjamin’s reasons for his bearish stance on the market…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 AI stocks I might buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the hottest growth stocks to add to my Stocks and Shares ISA. Here are two AI stocks…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’d have now investing £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares 1 & 3 years ago

| Cliff D'Arcy

Rolls-Royce shares have been the best-performing stock in the FTSE 100 over the last year. But things look pretty grim…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks to buy hand over fist

| Harshil Patel

UK dividend stocks are in a sweet spot right now. Our writer outlines two high-yielding top picks he sees as…

Read more »