Home » Investing Articles » Are Scottish Mortgage shares the FTSE 100’s best bargain?

Are Scottish Mortgage shares the FTSE 100’s best bargain?

Are Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares too cheap to miss following heavy share price weakness? Here’s what I plan to do next.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s (LSE:SMT) share price just crashed to its cheapest for almost three years. And at current levels of 623.2p, the FTSE 100 firm looks (at first glance, at least) quite the bargain.

Today, its net asset value (or NAV) — which is the value of all its assets minus liabilities — stands at 779.55p. This is a 20%+ premium to what the trust’s shares trade for on the London Stock Exchange.

So what’s the lowdown on this beaten-down FTSE share? Is it now too cheap to miss?

Sector rebound

To recap, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust is loaded with tech-based growth companies in the US and China. These range from electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, to online commerce and entertainment giant Tencent and graphics card producer Nvidia.  

Share prices across the tech sector fell sharply in late 2022 on fears of an industry-wide slowdown. But sentiment for these growth shares has improved markedly in recent months, as illustrated by the Nasdaq’s 18% rise in the year to date.

Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at investment platform Saxo, noted that improving market sentiment has been “driven by falling interest rate expectations, animal spirits, and rising earnings expectations for technology companies because of intensive cost-cutting and better than expected economic growth”.

And he added: “Layoffs lift longer-term operating margin expectations, so as long as the economy does not slip into a recession the marginal net effect of these layoffs is very positive for shareholder returns.”

Uncertain outlook

But the tech sector isn’t out of the woods just yet. Key economic data remains choppy and a recession in US and Europe remains a possibility.

The prospect of a sharp economic slowdown isn’t the only obstacle for the tech sector either. With high inflation persisting, central banks could keep tightening policy in a further blow to company earnings.

This week the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the 10th consecutive time and to 16-year highs. The European Central Bank meanwhile also raised its benchmark again. The increases could keep coming on both sides of the Atlantic well into 2023, given sticky inflation.

So what now?

I’m concerned that this uncertain outlook isn’t reflected in the valuations of a great many tech stocks. This in turn leads me to question whether Scottish Mortgage’s share price is the bargain that it appears at first glance.

The trust’s continued share price decline as broader sentiment for tech stocks improved is another red flag to me. As my Foolish colleague and Scottish Mortgage shareholder Charlie Carman recently noted, the firm is also highly invested in unlisted companies.

Such businesses are notoriously difficult to value. And gathering information on them can often be harder than finding details on listed companies. So it makes me worry that something could be going on under the bonnet that I’m not aware of.

Scottish Mortgage’s continued share price fall as the Nasdaq rebounds certainly suggests major problems could be occurring at the firm. And like any sensible investor, I won’t buy shares in any company that I don’t know inside out. Right now, I’m happy to look for other beaten-down stocks to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

3 reasons ESG investing might become more rewarding

| Christopher Ruane

This writer explains why he thinks the opportunities ESG investing offer him could become more attractive over the coming years.

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

This indicator is signalling that UK shares are dirt cheap right now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK shares are getting a lot of attention from international buyers right now. This suggests our market is undervalued, says…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Buying 50,000 dirt cheap Lloyds shares would give me a £100 monthly income

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares look really cheap and offer a high and rising dividend income yield as well. So how many of…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in penny share Superdry five years ago here’s what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

Investors in penny share Superdry are hurting after a tough time for the middle-market fashion retailer, but today's bargain price…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million doing these three things

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons this trio of investment principles could improve his chances if he seriously wants to aim for a…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Fundsmith is beating the FTSE 100 in 2023. Here’s why

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

For the four-month period to the end of April, Fundsmith returned more than 10% for its investors. Here, Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is the UK stock market open today?

| Stephen Wright

With the stock market closed, Stephen Wright is looking to seize the opportunity to make what Warren Buffett describes as…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Here’s how this property stock could boost my passive income stream

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at this property stock and explains how it could boost her passive income stream.

Read more »