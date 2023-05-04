Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 1,100 Shell shares for £1,000 a year in passive income

I’d buy 1,100 Shell shares for £1,000 a year in passive income

I think FTSE 100 stocks paying good dividends are the best way to build up a long-term passive income. Shell looks like a good candidate to me.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shell (LSE: SHEL) just posted a big jump in profits for the first quarter, with adjusted earnings of $9.6bn. It sounds to me like it might just be a good bet for a nice bit of passive income.

There’s so much cash floating around that Shell will hand back $4bn over the next quarter in the form of a share buyback. And that should take total returns in the first half to around $12bn.

Although Shell shares have climbed since 2020, they’re still only just above pre-Covid levels. Today they’re on a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only seven, with a 4% dividend yield.

Passive income

So what would I need to invest to earn £1,000 per year in passive income? Well, on that 4% per year, I’d need to plonk down £25,000.

At today’s price, that amount of cash would get me around 1,060 shares. So let’s say 1,100 for a bit of safety.

I don’t have that much lying around right now. But then, I don’t want any passive income just now. No, I hope to work for a good few years yet before it’s time for me to retire.

And that should help me build up my ISA a bit more, maybe with some Shell shares.

Diversify for safety

In real life, I wouldn’t put a full £25,000 into one stock like Shell. I’d want a range of stocks from FTSE 100 sectors to lower my risk.

But the same kind of sums I’m doing here would apply to other stocks too, so this is really just a one-stock example of the way I think about it.

Shell does have its own risks, for sure. The big one is all about the end of fossils fuels. To be honest though, I think the fears are overdone.

Yes, oil and gas use will surely drop. But I can see it stable at a lower level for a long time to come. And much of the risk, I think, is already built in to today’s low Shell share price.

Still, anyone buying the shares today needs to understand the risks and be happy with them.

Build a pot

Anyway, how long might it take me to build up my pot of 1,100 Shell shares?

Well, I reckon that if I start with £1,000 per year right now and use that money to buy shares, I could get there in 17 or 18 years.

After that, I could sit back and take the £1,000 as income each year instead. Oh, and any share price rise would be a nice bonus.

Then, all I have to do is repeat it by putting another £1,000 per year into another FTSE 100 stock with a good dividend yield. Do that a few times, with as much as I can afford, and I could end up with a very nice passive income.

Shell outlook

The outlook for Shell is very much up in the air. And many will want to steer clear of oil and gas. But I think the financials, at least, look good. And the same kind of approach should work with many other stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

10 FTSE 100 shares with bumper dividend yields!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These 10 FTSE 100 shares offer great cash yields ranging from 7% to 10% a year. But I have three…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing For Beginners

My 3 biggest stock market predictions for May

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through his predictions for the stock market this month, relating to inflation, the Bank of England and…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Is the falling Glencore share price a buying opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

With the Glencore share price down 3.5%, why does Stephen Wright think the stock is more expensive? The answer has…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Growth Shares

2 FTSE growth gems that aren’t tech or renewable energy stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks past the conventional ideas for FTSE growth shares and outlines two bright sparks from different sectors.

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

2 world-class FTSE 100 shares that aren’t banks or mining stocks

| Ben McPoland

The London Stock Exchange is home to many companies with huge global operations. Here are two FTSE 100 shares that…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Buying 6,195 dirt cheap Legal & General shares would give me a £100 monthly income

| Harvey Jones

I've just bought Legal & General shares for their amazing 8.8% yield. Now I need to buy more of them…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

5 brilliant reasons to buy BP shares after recent falls

| Harvey Jones

A quarterly profit of $5bn wasn't enough for investors, who have been selling BP shares rather than buying them. Here's…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy cheap Vodafone shares to boost passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

In their pursuit for passive income, our writer highlights several reasons why they'd happily buy Vodafone shares for their portfolio.

Read more »