Home » Investing Articles » Just how much cheaper can Scottish Mortgage shares get?

Just how much cheaper can Scottish Mortgage shares get?

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares keep looking like they’re at rock bottom. And then they fall some more. But are we near a recovery?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So who’s had their eye on Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) shares, trying to spot the bottom? I have, though I should know better than to even think about market timing.

When the discount reached 20%, I thought the price surely couldn’t fall any further. But it did.

It seems that being able to buy 100p worth of underlying assets for 80p wasn’t enough. And the discount grew as far as 22% at one point.

Moving up?

The last week has seen a small move up, but it’s hard to tell if that means much yet. And the discount seems to be hovering between 20% and 22% day to day.

So what might help send Scottish Mortgage shares back up again? It looks like it’s mostly down to US sentiment.

After all, the bulk of the growth shares that the trust holds are listed on the US Nasdaq index. And that’s taken a fair old beating over the past 12 months.

Interest rates

The Federal Reserve is due to make its next interest rate decision later on 3 May — so eyes peeled for that. The Fed has a way to go to reach UK rates. So there’s a fear that another hike could hit US growth shares even harder.

There’s more than just the Nasdaq at play here though. Scottish Mortgage holds close to 30% of its funds in unlisted assets. It has a stake in in SpaceX, for example, whose latest rocket blew up just after launch. That was a success, apparently.

That can be a benefit of an investment trust. It can give us a way to hold assets that we couldn’t otherwise buy. But it raises a risk too.

Poor liquidity?

A lack of liquidity can hurt, if a trust has too much cash in assets that it can’t easily sell. That famously helped bring about the demise of Neil Woodford, who had far too much in such things at a time when people wanted their cash out.

I don’t see too much of a problem at Scottish Mortgage though, if it sticks to its 30% level. But it does add uncertainty. And it could hold back confidence until the outlook for growth stocks improves.

So what should investors do? Well, I can see the Nasdaq recovering sooner or later. I really don’t think that US markets have permanently turned away from the likes of Tesla, Moderna, ASML, Mercadolibre… and all the rest of the trust’s top holdings.

Any more falls?

How much cheaper could Scottish Mortgage shares get? Well, I think there’s a fair chance we could see more falls before things start to turn.

But my take is to forget the timing, and the ups and downs, and just try not to think about it.

For me, it’s all about one thing. If I think a stock is good value, it goes on my list of options for my next buy. And a top-up of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares is very much on my list.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, MercadoLibre, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Monster 9.6% yield! Is this one of the best FTSE dividend stocks to buy today?

| Ben McPoland

There's a bewildering choice of quality FTSE shares offering investors a rising income. Here's why this one is catching my…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

3 reasons why the Jet2 share price is primed for take off

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines several points showing why he's positive about the outlook for the Jet2 share price ahead of a…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Up 17% last month, should I buy this soaring FTSE 100 growth stock?

| Matthew Dumigan

Shares in this FTSE 100 growth stock rocketed in April. Our writer explores whether it would be a smart investment…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Just how much cheaper can Lloyds shares get?

| Alan Oscroft

Even after the first quarter beat market expectations with a 46% profits rise, Lloyds shares still fell in the face…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Why the falling BP share price looks like a passive income opportunity

| Stephen Wright

With the share price down 9%, Stephen Wright thinks the prospect of dividends and share buybacks make BP a stock…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 dividend stocks that aren’t banks or housebuilders

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights FTSE 100 dividend stocks in sectors of the market that are more stable and less prone to…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Which UK shares should I buy to cash in on the AI revolution?

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer highlights two exciting UK tech shares they’re considering for their portfolio in order to capitalise on the ongoing…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Sell in May: a once-in-a-year opportunity to avoid stock market pain?

| Charlie Carman

An old investment adage suggests investors can improve returns by avoiding the stock market from now until October, but is…

Read more »