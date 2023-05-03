Home » Investing Articles » Just how much cheaper can Lloyds shares get?

Just how much cheaper can Lloyds shares get?

Even after the first quarter beat market expectations with a 46% profits rise, Lloyds shares still fell in the face of economic fears.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) posts a nice 46% rise in Q1 profit, and what do we get? Lloyds shares falling, that’s what.

At the time of writing, the drop is around 3%. And it does make me wonder what the market wants from Lloyds. I mean, £2.3bn in profit before tax isn’t enough? Beating City forecasts doesn’t cut it?

Interest rates

Well it does look like a chunk of this big boost is down to short-term events. Lloyds is the UK’s biggest mortgage lender, and high interest rates give a boost to lending margins.

Net interest income rose 20%, thanks to a 3.22% margin. And while that sounds good, we just don’t know how long it will last before rates start to drop. In fact, the bank thinks its net interest margin will fall, to around 3.05% for the full year.

Still, Lloyds did report a 6% rise in other income, which it said is a sign of continued recovery. But it’s seeing increases in competition for savers’ cash too.

Deposits down

Customer deposits fell by £2.2bn in the first three months of the year. That might sound like a big drop, but the total still stood at £473.1bn. The bank put the dip down to various reasons, but it seems barely above random noise to me.

The loan side of the business saw a similar small fall. Total loans and advances stood at £452.3bn, down £2.6bn. That’s a drop of only half a percent, but it does seem to have spooked the market.

Impairments modest

What else did I want to watch out for? Well I feared that impairments might surge this year. With inflation and interest rates so high, that can spell bad debts. In the event, Lloyds made an impairment charge of £243m in Q1.

That’s not too much at this stage. But there could still be a long way to go before the threat fades, and the squeeze could cause more pain in the months ahead. So yes, for me it’s still one of the key things to watch for the rest of the year.

The bank has kept its full-year outlook pretty much flat, when the City expected a boost. That reflects the pressures the financial sector still faces for the rest of 2023.

And it also shows how much competition there is these days, chasing savers and lenders who are under so much pressure from costs.

The verdict?

So what’s my take on all this? Well I think the fears could keep the Lloyds share price low for quite some time yet. And Lloyds shares might fall even more in the months to come.

But for me, what Lloyds looks like for the long term is all that counts.

And on that score, I see a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only 6.5, and set to fall. And there’s a dividend yield of 5% on the cards, also on the up.

Whatever we see for the rest of this year, Lloyds shares are still on my buy list for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Monster 9.6% yield! Is this one of the best FTSE dividend stocks to buy today?

| Ben McPoland

There's a bewildering choice of quality FTSE shares offering investors a rising income. Here's why this one is catching my…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

3 reasons why the Jet2 share price is primed for take off

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines several points showing why he's positive about the outlook for the Jet2 share price ahead of a…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Up 17% last month, should I buy this soaring FTSE 100 growth stock?

| Matthew Dumigan

Shares in this FTSE 100 growth stock rocketed in April. Our writer explores whether it would be a smart investment…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Why the falling BP share price looks like a passive income opportunity

| Stephen Wright

With the share price down 9%, Stephen Wright thinks the prospect of dividends and share buybacks make BP a stock…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 dividend stocks that aren’t banks or housebuilders

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights FTSE 100 dividend stocks in sectors of the market that are more stable and less prone to…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Just how much cheaper can Scottish Mortgage shares get?

| Alan Oscroft

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares keep looking like they're at rock bottom. And then they fall some more. But are…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Which UK shares should I buy to cash in on the AI revolution?

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer highlights two exciting UK tech shares they’re considering for their portfolio in order to capitalise on the ongoing…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Sell in May: a once-in-a-year opportunity to avoid stock market pain?

| Charlie Carman

An old investment adage suggests investors can improve returns by avoiding the stock market from now until October, but is…

Read more »