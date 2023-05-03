Home » Investing Articles » I’m so glad I bought these 4 huge US tech stocks!

I’m so glad I bought these 4 huge US tech stocks!

These mega-cap US tech stocks have surged from their November 2022 lows, with one soaring almost 43%. But there’s one big problem for me.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

From July 2022 onwards, my wife and I built a new mini-portfolio of shares. We bought 10 UK FTSE 350 shares and seven mega-cap US stocks. And the recent performance of our new pot has been driven by four US mega-cap tech stocks.

Going long on tech stocks

At first, we built this new portfolio on high-yielding FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares. We aimed to generate solid and rising dividend income over time.

Later, we agreed that our portfolio was too skewed towards value shares. So we looked around for growth and tech stocks to add to our holdings.

When US tech stocks tumbled in October and November 2022, we seized the chance to buy four mega-cap growth stocks at deeply discounted prices.

These are the technology shares we bought just before the US midterm elections (sorted by market value):

CompanyShare priceMarket valueOne-year changeFive-year change
Apple$168.35$2.66bn+6.6%+266.3%
Microsoft Corp$305.39$2.27bn+7.4%+220.9%
Alphabet$105.43$1.34bn-9.6%+100.6%
Amazon.com$102.70$1.05bn-17.5%+29.9%

Note how huge these Goliaths are. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) alone is worth almost as much as the entire UK stock market (£2.42trn). Also, the consumer-products behemoth is almost twice as large as Google owner Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG). Whoa.

While these tech stocks have produced mixed returns over 12 months, all four are ahead over five years. The biggest winner is Apple, which has turned $1,000 five years ago into $3,663 today. Nice.

Why we bought these stocks

We decided to buy into these mega-cap corporations because they have huge competitive moats around their businesses.

Apple has perhaps the most loyal customers on earth. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is going great guns in cloud computing and artificial intelligence. No search engine comes close to Alphabet’s Google. And Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the world’s #1 online retailer, with the highly profitable Amazon Web Services (AWS) thrown in.

We also bought at that time because tech stocks had been under severe pressure in the run-up to the US midterms. Also, with some shares crashing 50%+ from their November 2021 highs, I felt this tech sell-off had gone too far.

In short, these four tech stocks appeared to be value shares to us back then. But only time will tell whether we were right.

Now for the bad news

Here’s how these four popular stocks have performed since their 3 November closing prices:

CompanyChange since 03/11/22
Apple+21.5%
Microsoft Corp+42.5%
Alphabet+26.4%
Amazon.com+15.5%
Average+26.5%

These shares have risen by between around 16% and 43% in under six months. Across all four stocks, the average return is more than a quarter. But I’m not patting myself on the back quite yet.

These shares are priced in US dollars, but we bought them with sterling. The bad news is that the British pound has since appreciated strongly against the dollar. In early November, £1 bought $1.14. Today, the exchange rate is $1.25.

In other words, this 9.7% increase in the GBP/USD rate has reduced the value of these four tech stocks by a similar amount in pounds. In a nutshell, that’s currency risk for you.

Of course, I could be wrong. Tech companies could encounter another earnings downturn, as in 2022. Indeed, some analysts predict lower margins and cash flows in tech. But I’m still happy with these long-term buys!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, and Microsoft shares. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Turning a £20k ISA into a passive income stream of £1,200 a year!

| Ben McPoland

Here's how I'd aim to turn the £20k ISA contribution limit into average passive income of £100 a month by…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 excellent FTSE 100 income shares that aren’t housebuilder or tobacco stocks

| Harvey Jones

Housebuilders and tobacco companies offer attractive dividends but I've just bought two brilliant income shares in other sectors.

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Forget Scottish Mortgage shares! Here’s the only investment trust I’m buying this year 

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage shares will recover at some point, but I don't think we're there yet. By contrast, another investment trust…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Is the Persimmon share price heading back to £30?

| James Beard

As recently as June 2021, Persimmon shares were changing hands for £30. Our writer considers whether the stock will reach…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

An insider just bought £2m of this FTSE 250 stock!

| Mark Tovey

Gill Barr, a board member at furniture retailer DFS, just shelled out millions of pounds on the stock. Should I…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

An unbelievable value stock to buy before it’s too late!

| Mark Tovey

I just snapped up this value stock. It's a company that produces palm oil. With no debt and a rock-bottom…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d try to turn a £20k ISA into a second income of £8,117 a year

| Harvey Jones

I want to build a second income for retirement and creating a portfolio of high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend stocks looks…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

7% dividend yield! Is this the best UK stock to buy in an ISA?

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer explores whether this high-yielding UK stock could be among the best shares they could buy inside their Stocks…

Read more »