Home » Investing Articles » An insider just bought £19k of this FTSE 250 stock!

An insider just bought £19k of this FTSE 250 stock!

Gill Barr, a board member at furniture retailer DFS, just shelled out thousands of pounds on the stock. Should I buy the shares for my portfolio?

Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

EDITOR’S NOTE: due to incorrect information on MarketBeat, an earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the value of the share purchase was £2m rather than £19k.

There’s nothing quite like a company insider putting their money where their mouth is, and that’s exactly what happened with the recent news of a £19k purchase of this FTSE 250 stock by a board member.

Gill Barr, a non-executive director at DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS), bought 15,557 shares of the retailer’s shares on 21 April, according to a filing with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The legendary American investor Peter Lynch once said, “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise”.

That bullish sentiment is echoed by analysts following the stock. The average 12-month price forecast for DFS shares suggests a 45% upside, based on six analysts’ coverage.

Does that make the stock a red-hot ‘buy’ for my portfolio?

Armchair critic

Let’s start with the bear case for the furniture store chain.

DFS reported that pre-tax profit had fallen by a whopping 70% in the first half of fiscal 2023.

The company blamed that steep drop, from £22.8m to £6.8m, on inflationary pressures – as well as, more encouragingly, investments to support growth.

With UK inflation coming in at 11.6% in March, the average consumer is feeling squeezed. That could translate into further pressure on the bottom line.

After all, buying a brand-new sofa is seldom urgent or necessary. If you were really strapped for cash, you could look online for used furniture, or you could tolerate that tatty sofa you already have for a year longer.

The price is right?

Regardless of the doomy backdrop, DFS might still be a good buy, as long as it is priced appropriately.

The company has an enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 5.2. A rule of thumb for this metric is that anything below 10 is considered good.

Comparing with five businesses also in the consumer durables segment, I found DFS to be the best valued of them all.

CompanyEnterprise value to EBITDADebt-to-equity ratioDescription
Churchill China12.90.84Pottery
Leggett & Platt9.361.39Bedding
Procook Group8.953.41Catering utensils
Victoria6.853.6Flooring
Sanderson Group6.360.07Wallpaper
DFS5.162.55Sofas and more
Statistics from TradingView

However, DFS’ debt-to-equity ratio raises a red flag for me, especially as we move into a higher interest rate environment. Any number above two for this metric is usually considered risky.

Sitting on the edge of my seat

While DFS saw its sales drop 2.1% in the first half of the fiscal year, the UK upholstery market receded even more.

In other words, DFS outperformed its competitors, claiming a bigger slice of the (shrinking) pie.

That is encouraging in my eyes because it suggests the company’s recent misfortune has simply been due to rotten macroeconomic conditions, as opposed to mismanagement.

At the same time, the company is investing in the future: refurbishing showrooms, expanding its digital sales channels, and looking for opportunities beyond the upholstery market.

All in all, DFS has a tantalising combination of insider buying, a growing market share, and a relatively low price tag.

Still, I’m not going to buy shares as I’m put off by the company’s relatively high debt-to-equity ratio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Tovey has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price falls despite soaring profits. Time to buy?

| Stephen Wright

Higher interest rates are pushing up profits but the Lloyds share price is falling. Is it time to start being…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Turning a Stocks and Shares ISA into a £40,000 annual passive income generator

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how he'd approach replacing an entire salary with tax-free dividend income from a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Could buying cheap shares today help me double my money?

| Christopher Ruane

Finding cheap shares for his portfolio does not necessarily mean buying at a low price for this writer. Here's how…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 1,100 Shell shares for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Alan Oscroft

I think FTSE 100 stocks paying good dividends are the best way to build up a long-term passive income. Shell…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

10 FTSE 100 shares with bumper dividend yields!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These 10 FTSE 100 shares offer great cash yields ranging from 7% to 10% a year. But I have three…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing For Beginners

My 3 biggest stock market predictions for May

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through his predictions for the stock market this month, relating to inflation, the Bank of England and…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Growth Shares

2 FTSE growth gems that aren’t tech or renewable energy stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks past the conventional ideas for FTSE growth shares and outlines two bright sparks from different sectors.

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

2 world-class FTSE 100 shares that aren’t banks or mining stocks

| Ben McPoland

The London Stock Exchange is home to many companies with huge global operations. Here are two FTSE 100 shares that…

Read more »