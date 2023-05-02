Home » Investing Articles » This near-9% yield FTSE 100 stock might be the deal of the year

This near-9% yield FTSE 100 stock might be the deal of the year

A 28% drop makes this stock the second-highest dividend payer on the FTSE 100 index. I think it might be the best opportunity for me of 2023 so far.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is known worldwide for its sometimes-huge dividend payments. And one stock on the index has caught my eye recently. The company’s latest drop means it trades for 28% cheaper than last year. 

Not only that, the firm boasts some excellent financials and a dizzying near 9% yield.

All in all, for me, this could be the deal of 2022 so far.

£1,000 passive income?

The stock here is telecommunications giant Vodafone (LSE: VOD). It trades at a very cheap-looking 91p per share right now.

That’s a 28% discount on its value from last year. And the reduced share price means the dividend payment, as a percentage, goes up. 

That means the annual yield from Vodafone now stands at an incredible 8.88% payout. That’s the second-highest dividend return I could get on the entire FTSE 100. 

At that level, I could get a £1,000 yearly passive income from an £11,000 stake.

A payout close to 9% is extremely rare. Does it mean the share price is about to take off? If so, now might be a fantastic time to pick up a few shares.

Selling for 51% of its value

Looking at the company itself, Vodafone has operations in 151 countries. Its primary segment of mobile networks has 323 million customers worldwide.

This global reach has meant the Berkshire-based firm has raked in over €40bn in revenue every year for a decade. These strong sales have helped free cash flow rise to near the €10bn mark.

201420152016201720182019202020212022
Revenue€46.4bn€57.7bn€52.0bn€47.6bn€46.6bn€43.7bn€45.0bn€43.8bn€45.6bn
Free cash flow(€0.6bn)€1.1bn(€1.7bn)€5.4bn€5.4bn€4.8bn€9.8bn€8.6bn€9.0bn
FCF yield-0.90%1.40%-2.40%7.90%8.80%10.60%26.00%18.70%21.00%

Cash levels this high can support Vodafone’s near-9% yield. They can give the firm cash for investment and growth, and also to pay down debt obligations.

A 0.51 price-to-book

Another fantastic sign for me is the firm’s price-to-book ratio at 0.51. It’s rare to find a company selling for less than its assets. Rarer still for only 51% of its assets. 

This gives me a great margin of safety as an investor. It’s hard to imagine the share price falling much further.

Lower than 2001

Superb financials aside, what are the risks that come with Vodafone stock?

Well, the firm’s share price exploded in the dotcom boom then dipped shortly after. Even if I’d bought at the lowest point in 2021, I’d have received an average 5.1% yearly return. But most of that return is dividends-based. The share price today is actually lower than in 2001.

While 5.1% isn’t a disaster, it’s not the kind of figure I’m looking for to build long-term wealth. 

As such, if I bought, I’d hope that Vodafone’s future performance would be better than the last 22 years or so.

Am I buying?

Its global strength, along with Vodafone’s generous dividend and incredibly low price-to-book ratio make me think this is a strong buy. 

Top analysts like Goldman Sachs and UBS agree, with an average price prediction of £1.20 compared to its current price of 90p. That’s a decent upside alone. And Deutsche Bank is even predicting £1.80. 

All in all, if I had a spare £1,000, I’d open a position here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks with record-breaking profits I’d snap up in May

| Matthew Dumigan

These two UK stocks achieved outstanding financial results in 2022. Our writer highlights several reasons why they’d happily buy shares…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Buying 12,676 Taylor Wimpey shares in May would give me a £100 monthly income

| Harvey Jones

Taylor Wimpey shares pay one of the most attractive rates of dividend income on the FTSE 100. They've also delivered…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

4 reasons why Warren Buffett is unlikely to ‘sell in May and go away’

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the track record of Warren Buffett and his investments and explains why it doesn't follow the path…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

Down 88% in 5 years! What’s going on with the Petrofac share price?

| James Beard

Over the past five years the Petrofac share price has crashed by nearly 90%. Our writer considers whether it's time…

Read more »

Aerial view of York downtown at night
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £5,000 of Whitbread shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

Whitbread shares have fallen by 12% since April 2018. But the owner of the Premier Inn hotel chain has ambitious…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE dividend shares! Which should I buy in May?

| Royston Wild

These cheap FTSE 100 shares have attracted lots of buyers in recent weeks. Yet which should I buy this month…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Barclays shares are thrillingly cheap! Should I buy them in May?

| Harvey Jones

Barclays shares are now among the cheapest on the FTSE 100 and I'm tempted. But I'm also keeping an eye…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

3 top penny stocks I might buy for my ISA in May!

| Royston Wild

Penny stocks can be a great way to supercharge an investor's capital gains. I think these small-cap UK shares are…

Read more »