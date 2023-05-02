Home » Investing Articles » FIRE investing! How I’ve created a diverse portfolio of FTSE 100 shares to build wealth

FIRE investing! How I’ve created a diverse portfolio of FTSE 100 shares to build wealth

Investing in FTSE 100 shares can be a great way to make long-term wealth. Here’s how I’ve made it part of my early retirement strategy.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) investing strategy can be a great way to make life-changing wealth. I’m using it to boost my ability to buy high-returning assets like FTSE 100 shares and other UK shares.

Pete Hykin, chief executive and co-founder of private pensions provider Penfold, notes that the FIRE strategy can lead individuals towards “a rewarding and fulfilling future.” And he lays out a number of key steps that people should follow, including:

  • Careful budgeting to reduce costs and identify opportunities to save.
  • Reducing expenses in areas like housing, transportation and dining out to boost savings. These can include downsizing one’s home or using public transport more regularly.
  • Pursuing side hustles or taking on extra work to boost income and, therefore, savings and investing possibilities.

Investing wisely

As a committed investor, I was especially interested in Hykin’s comments around smart investing.

Noting that “building long-term wealth is essential for achieving financial independence,” Hykin says that “individuals should diversify their investment portfolio with stocks, bonds, and real estate, focusing on low-cost index funds and ETFs* to minimise fees and maximise returns.”

He adds that “regularly reviewing and rebalancing the investment portfolio ensures it aligns with an individual’s risk tolerance and financial goals.”

* Exchange-traded funds

Striking a balance

The importance of having a well-diversified investment portfolio cannot be underestimated.

Having high exposure to low-returning assets — for example, by having lots of cash locked up in a savings account — will significantly reduce the risk to someone’s invested capital. But this strategy won’t create the sort of wealth that helps people retire early.

Conversely, assets like UK stocks can supercharge the amount of money an investor can make. But the risks here are also higher and an investor could lose a large proportion or even all of their cash. Stock markets can go up and down and companies can go bust.

Buying FTSE 100 shares

I’ve taken steps in recent weeks to better diversify my own portfolio. I opened a position in the Artemis High Income, a fund whose majority of cash is tied up in lower-risk corporate and government bonds.

But make no mistake, I plan to keep my investment portfolio geared towards UK shares and overseas equities. This is because of the excellent proven returns that long-term ownership can provide. The FTSE 100, for instance, has provided an average annual return of 8.9% since 1984, according to IG Group.

That said, I’ve bought a plethora of different FTSE 100 companies to reduce the threat to my wealth. Beverages manufacturer Diageo, rental equipment provider Ashtead, housebuilder Persimmon and insurer Prudential are just a handful I currently own.

These are all stable, financially-healthy businesses. They are among the market leaders in their fields. And they all operate in different sectors, which protects me from sustained weakness in one or two industries.

Such businesses also operate across a range of different territories, which reduces my risk further. Furthermore, the emerging market presence of businesses like Prudential and Diageo could help me make market-beating returns as well.

There’s no set way to make money with the FIRE strategy. But I think buying FTSE 100 stocks can be a great way to build wealth over the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Ashtead Group Plc, Diageo Plc, Persimmon Plc, and Prudential Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Will investors ‘sell in May and go away’? Here’s what they could miss

| Alan Oscroft

Could this be one of the worst years ever to 'Sell in May and Go Away'? Here are some reasons…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

With stellar results but down 5% this year, are HSBC shares cheap?

| Simon Watkins

HSBC shares have rallied 5% on today’s stellar results but they're still down on the year, so are they cheap…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

ITV shares look cheap and offer a 6% dividend yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

ITV shares have a low valuation and a high dividend yield at the moment. Is this an excellent buying opportunity…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Should I buy cheap Lloyds shares while they’re still under 50p?

| Matthew Dumigan

With Lloyds shares still trading for under 50p, our writer explores whether now would be a good time for them…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

This could be the ‘perfect stock to own’ right now, according to a top investor

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A top investor believes a leading global payments company is the ideal stock to own at the moment. And Edward…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £100,000 in today’s volatile stock market

| Harvey Jones

I dream of having a big lump sum to invest in shares, as I can see so many buying opportunities…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Should I buy Ocado shares at £5? Here’s what the charts say

| Ben McPoland

Ocado shares are the worst performers in the FTSE 100 over the last year. Is this unpopular stock now a…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks with record-breaking profits I’d snap up in May

| Matthew Dumigan

These two UK stocks achieved outstanding financial results in 2022. Our writer highlights several reasons why they’d happily buy shares…

Read more »