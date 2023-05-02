Home » Investing Articles » Buying 12,676 Taylor Wimpey shares in May would give me a £100 monthly income

Buying 12,676 Taylor Wimpey shares in May would give me a £100 monthly income

Taylor Wimpey shares pay one of the most attractive rates of dividend income on the FTSE 100. They’ve also delivered capital growth lately.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A funny thing has happened to Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) shares of late. They’ve shot up 35% in the last six months, despite house price crash fears. The housebuilder has now recovered from last October’s sell-off to trade at the same level as a year ago.

This both pleases and annoys me. I’m pleased because I’ve repeatedly said its shares were far too cheap and offered a brilliant buying opportunity. Yet I’m also frustrated, because I didn’t have the cash to buy them.

Still a good time to buy it?

FTSE 100 housebuilders like Taylor Wimpey took a beating in the wake of former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget fiasco, when sent mortgage rates rocketing past 6.5% and made a property crash seem inevitable.

Swap rates used to price mortgages have since fallen sharply and buyers can now get a five-year fixed-rate for less than 4%, shoring up demand.

Last week, Taylor Wimpey CEO Jennie Daly reported incremental improvement in sales during the spring selling season, with “continued recovery in demand from the low levels experienced towards the end of 2022, supported by good mortgage availability”.

That triggered the latest leg of the share price recovery, but it’s not out of the woods yet.

Its total order book dropped 21.4% from £3.027bn a year ago, to £2.379bn on 23 April. This represents a dip from 11,119 homes to 8,576. However, build cost inflation is starting to moderate, and management expects that to continue over the year. 

Despite the recent share price recovery, Taylor Wimpey still looks cheap, trading at just 6.8 times earnings. It’s just not as cheap as it was. The big attraction is the dividend, with the shares currently yielding 7.3% a year, covered twice by earnings. Management has a policy of returning 7.5% of net assets each year to shareholders, in two equal instalments.

Maybe I’ll wait

Taylor Wimpey is set to pay a final ordinary dividend of 4.78p on 12 May, with the full-year payout totalling 9.4p. Based on that, I’d need to buy 12,767 shares to generate my monthly income target of £100. In practice, it will be slightly less, assuming the board hikes the dividend again in 2023 (it could cut it instead, of course).

Buying 12,676 shares at today’s share price of 128.1p would cost me £16,238. That would swallow up most of my entire Stocks and Shares ISA allowance for the 2023/24 tax year, leaving me little left to snap up other opportunities.

I already have exposure to the housing market via Persimmon. Also, I’m always wary of buying shares on the back of a recent spike. I wish I’d had the money to buy Taylor Wimpey a few months ago, when I first identified the opportunity.

I’ll see where the share price goes over the next few months, and take advantage of any dip to buy it. Rather than £16,238, I’ll probably invest around £3,000. That would give me monthly income of around £20 rather than the £100 I originally dreamed of, but with a fair wind it should grow over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

This near-9% yield FTSE 100 stock might be the deal of the year

| John Fieldsend

A 28% drop makes this stock the second-highest dividend payer on the FTSE 100 index. I think it might be…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

4 reasons why Warren Buffett is unlikely to ‘sell in May and go away’

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the track record of Warren Buffett and his investments and explains why it doesn't follow the path…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

Down 88% in 5 years! What’s going on with the Petrofac share price?

| James Beard

Over the past five years the Petrofac share price has crashed by nearly 90%. Our writer considers whether it's time…

Read more »

Aerial view of York downtown at night
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £5,000 of Whitbread shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

Whitbread shares have fallen by 12% since April 2018. But the owner of the Premier Inn hotel chain has ambitious…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE dividend shares! Which should I buy in May?

| Royston Wild

These cheap FTSE 100 shares have attracted lots of buyers in recent weeks. Yet which should I buy this month…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Barclays shares are thrillingly cheap! Should I buy them in May?

| Harvey Jones

Barclays shares are now among the cheapest on the FTSE 100 and I'm tempted. But I'm also keeping an eye…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

3 top penny stocks I might buy for my ISA in May!

| Royston Wild

Penny stocks can be a great way to supercharge an investor's capital gains. I think these small-cap UK shares are…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Why Barclays shares leapt 13% in April

| Cliff D'Arcy

Barclays shares have soared since hitting their 2023 low on 20 March. But what exactly caused this FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »