Home » Investing Articles » 5 reasons to buy dirt-cheap Barclays shares

5 reasons to buy dirt-cheap Barclays shares

After plunging more than 35% from their early March high, Barclays shares have bounced back hard. However, they still look very undervalued to me today.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While constructing a new portfolio of stocks, my wife bought shares in Barclays (LSE: BARC) in July last year. She paid 154.5p a share, which I believed to be a bargain back then. But it has surprised me how volatile they have been in over nine months of owning them.

Barclays stock soars, then slumps

At its 52-week high, the Barclays share price peaked at 198.86p on 8 March. But then a US-centred banking crisis sent financial stocks nosediving worldwide.

With 12 days, Barclays stock had collapsed to a 52-week low of 128.1p on 20 March. In other words, it crashed by more than a third (-35.6%) in under two weeks. Wow.

However, the Blue Eagle bank’s shares have since rebounded. As I write on Friday afternoon, they stand at 159.94p. This values the Big Four bank at £24.9bn.

Here’s how Barclays share have performed over seven timescales:

One day-1.3%
Five days+5.0%
One month+16.6%
Year to date+1.0%
Six months+9.2%
One year+9.3%
Five years-22.2%

Barclays shares have risen over periods ranging from five days to one year. However, they’ve lost close to a quarter of their value in five years. Note that these figures excluded cash dividends, which would add several percentage points a year to these returns.

Five reasons I’d buy Barclays shares now

Despite leaping by almost a quarter (+24.8%) from its March low, Barclays stock still looks a steal to me today. Here’s why:

1. Barclays shares have one of the lowest price-to-earnings ratio in the entire FTSE 100 index. It’s a lowly 5.4, which translates into a bumper earnings yield of 18.6%.

2. Their dividend yield of 4.5% a year is comfortably ahead of the Footsie’s yearly cash yield of around 3.7%.

3. Even better, this payout is covered a whopping 4.1 times by earnings, which seems a huge margin of safety to me.

4. Barclays’ Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio — one key measure of its financial strength — is 13.6%, well above its statutory minimum.

5. In its latest results (released yesterday), Barclays unveiled a quarterly net profit of £1.8bn, up 27% on Q1 2022’s £1.4bn. Also, its UK bank and credit-cards business are both performing better than expected.

A bumpy ride ahead for Barclays?

While things look rosy for the bank now, looking in the rear-view mirror doesn’t help to see the road ahead. And I suspect 2023 will be a much tougher year for UK banks than 2022.

First, I expect banks’ net interest margins — the spreads between lending rates and savings rates — to fall in 2023-24. This will reduce banks’ net interest income — one key source of profits.

Second, with disposable incomes squeezed hard by rising interest rates and soaring household bills, I predict much higher bad debts and loan losses for banks this year.

Conversely, what might give the Barclays share price a boost? I expect shareholders would respond favourably to higher dividends. Also, a further share buyback to replace the recently completed £500m programme should lift earnings per share over time.

Weighing up these various pros and cons, I’m still very bullish on Barclays shares today. Now if I only I had some spare cash to invest…

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Barclays shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares have massive dividend potential – or do they?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weights some pros and cons of adding Lloyds shares to his portfolio right now for their passive income…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Should I buy the FTSE 100’s largest energy stock?

| Benjamin Brinsden

Is it too late for me to buy Shell shares after the FTSE 100’s largest energy company has recorded its…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

The Numis share price surged 67% today. I spy opportunity!

| Christopher Ruane

The Numis share price soared this morning as a big bank went shopping. This writer explains why he too is…

Read more »

A senior woman sits up on the exam table at a doctors appointment. She is dressed casually in a blue sweater and has a smile on her face as she glances at the doctor. Her female doctor is wearing a white lab coat and seated in front of her as she takes notes on a tablet.
Investing Articles

Avacta shares quadrupled in five years! Am I too late to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks the incredible run of Avacta shares over the past few years may have room left to run.…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Will the ITV share price stay in pennies for long?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane owns shares in ITV but they continue to trade for under a pound each. Here's why he'd happily…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Should investors buy cheap Rolls-Royce shares in May?

| Royston Wild

So Rolls-Royce shares offer exceptional value on paper. But is the business a screaming buy or a high-risk stock to…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

My 3 top reasons to buy BT shares in 2023

| Alan Oscroft

BT Group shares have had an erratic few years, with the dividend halted after the pandemic. But I see good…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Is property built on a strong platform?

| Owain Bennallack

Is this the time to look for other bricks-and-mortar bargains before they are all bid up by the big boys?

Read more »