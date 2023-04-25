Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £500 in Rio Tinto shares 6 months ago, here’s how much I’d have now

If I’d invested £500 in Rio Tinto shares 6 months ago, here’s how much I’d have now

I’d say the last six months for Rio Tinto shares weren’t what anyone expected. Here’s how £500 invested in the mining firm would have got on.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
White female supervisor working at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a bog-standard retail investor, one way I can get an edge is to look at the past performance of a stock. 

If I can understand past share price moves, it might help me predict future ones. 

And Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) shares have been hard to ignore recently. The Anglo-Australian mining behemoth has had an incredible few months. 

Let’s say I’d invested £500 in the firm. Here’s what would have happened to it over the last six months.

If I’d invested £500

A Rio Tinto share would have cost me £49.91 six months ago, before rising to today’s price of £54.41. 

The company pays out superb dividends too. I have 222p in payments per share to add on here.

All in all, a £500 stake would now be worth £567.28. So I’d have received an excellent 13% increase on my original amount. Is that enough for me to pick up some shares?

A strong 2022

The crucial detail here though is that in 2022, energy and mining companies enjoyed a banner year.

Last year, the share prices of firms like Shell, BP, Glencore and of course Rio Tinto flew up. These increases came about due to the energy crisis that resulted from the war in Ukraine.

What that means for me is that the 13% increase is likely unsustainable. 

But breaking it down further, the 13% comes from around 9% from the share price and 4% from dividends. And that weighty dividend might be enough on its own for me to buy a few shares.

7% returns a year?

Rio Tinto currently pays out a superb 7.48% annual yield. That’s the ninth highest return on the entire FTSE 100. The British index is renowned for its high dividend payments.

At that payout, I’d earn a £1,000 yearly passive income from a £13,369 investment in shares of the firm.

Better still, the firm’s dividend history shows that 6%+ returns have been normal.

20182019202020212022
Payout226p493p297p691p574p
Annual yield6.07%5.76%5.43%10.06%9.11%

Paying out since the 1990s

The icing on the cake here is that Rio Tinto has paid out a dividend every single year since 1992, the last year I can find data. 

Management paid out throughout the Covid pandemic or the recession in 2008. Lots of other firms cut their dividends in those crises.

That’s a great sign that I’d receive those dividends long into the future. 

Are there risks? Well, the amount of earnings paid out as dividends is near 100% in some years.

Paying out all profits means little money left for growth or paying off debt. Thus, the dividend yield might need to come down in the future.

If I had £1,000

Let’s say I had a spare £1,000 to invest right now. Would I put it into Rio Tinto?

I’d have to say that I would. A 7% dividend is a great start. And long term, I’d feel safe investing in a well-diversified company with a great track record of rewarding its shareholders.

For these reasons, I’ll look to open a position in the near future. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

After losing 58%, surely Scottish Mortgage shares are a buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Scottish Mortgage shares have collapsed since their November 2021 peak. After their steep falls, I've put them on my watchlist…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

With a 7% dividend but down 15%, the abrdn share price looks cheap

| Simon Watkins

The abrdn share price is down 15%. But it's making great progress on a new development plan, including a deal…

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

Can the boohoo share price rise 665% to 395p?

| Ben McPoland

The boohoo (LON:BOO) share price remains in the doldrums in 2023. But could a new company growth plan be about…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

3 top penny stocks I’m considering buying

| Royston Wild

Buying penny stocks can be a great way to supercharge an investor's capital gains. I think these small-caps could be…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Here’s how many ITV shares I’d need for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

ITV is the UK's oldest commercial TV network. Here Ben McPoland considers whether he should invest in this media stock…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Two fantastic FTSE 100 companies I’m buying in May!

| Benjamin Brinsden

‘Buy what you know’, as Peter Lynch said. And that’s exactly what this Fool will be doing next month with…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

8.1% yield! A FTSE 100 dividend stock I might buy before May

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 passive income stock offers yields more than double the index average. Here's why I'm considering adding to…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Revealed! The 3 biggest positions in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Paul Summers

Our writer covers the top three holdings in his 'risk-on' Stocks and Shares ISA, including one battered FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX)…

Read more »