Home » Investing Articles » Investing my £20k ISA in SSE shares would generate annual income of £1,040

Investing my £20k ISA in SSE shares would generate annual income of £1,040

I’m on the hunt for dividend income and SSE shares have caught my eye. They might even give me some capital growth too.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

SSE (LSE: SSE) shares are among the most popular on the entire FTSE 100 for investors seeking income. Lately, they’ve also been delivering capital growth.

The power generator is on a bit of a roll, with its shares jumping 30% in the last six months. That is impressive for a supposedly stodgy utility. That said, measured over one, year the share price is up just 1.5%.

Investor confidence has been boosted by January’s annual earnings expectations upgrade from 120p per share to 150p. Higher gas prices and better storage offset are more than compensating for the group’s lower-than-expected renewables output.

Subject to weather

Electricity production had fallen 10%, as unseasonably calm and dry weather hit both wind and hydro production. The group has also suffered delays to its 150-turbine Seagreen offshore wind farm in the North Sea. It should be completed this summer.

SSE still has a fleet of gas-fired plants, which helped keep the energy flowing during the colder winter months.

One downside of holding its shares is that the company has to invest heavily in future energy generation as it makes the shift to net zero, pumping in more than £2.5bn in the year ahead. While it plans to pay a full-year dividend of 85.7p per share plus RPI this year, next year’s shareholder payouts will be cut to fund this capital expenditure.

Currently, SSE is forecast to yield 5.2% for 2023, covered 1.5 times by earnings. If I was to tip my entire £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA limit into this one stock, I would generate income of £1,040 a year, or £87 a month.

But as mentioned, there’s that catch. The board plans to rebase the 2022/23 payout to 60p in 2023/24, to support its “significant” capital expenditure. As a result, SSE shares are expected to yield 3.3% and 3.5% for the next two years. That would reduce my income to £660 and £700 a year respectively.

The good news is that management then plans to increase the dividend by at least 5% both in 2025 and 2026. Rebasing will also help grow the business and deliver future dividend growth, albeit at the cost of my short-term income stream.

I’d invest a smaller sum

Investing in SSE brings risks, such as gas price volatility, plant availability and weather conditions. Yet I’m glad to see it facing up to the net zero challenge. While it adds to the short-term costs and risks, it should pay off in the long run. So would I buy it today?

SSE shares currently trade at 19.3 times earnings. This is relatively cheap for the stock (which often trades closer to 25 times earnings), but is relatively expensive for the FTSE 100 at the moment.

While I’m disappointed about the dividend cut, as a long-term buy-and-hold investor, I have plenty of time to watch it recover. The danger is that it could be rebased again, next time management wants to invest in new plant.

Given all the great yields out there today, I wouldn’t tip my entire £20,000 ISA allowance into SSE. I’ll keep an active watch on its share price over the next few months, and if it dips at some point, I might invest, say, £3,000.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

I’d buy 13,244 dirt cheap Barclays shares right now to generate income of £1,000 a year

| Harvey Jones

Barclays shares were hit by the banking crisis but look incredibly good value, plus there's a high and rising dividend…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

7%+ yields! 3 FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy as profit warnings soar

| Royston Wild

These dividend shares offer yields that tower above the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 averages. Here's why I'd buy them…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Why time could be running out to buy cheap Lloyds shares

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds (LON:LLOY) shares keep trying to rise in 2023, but each time they fall short. I see reasons why this…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

The Anglo American share price keeps plunging. Time to buy!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Anglo American share price dived again this morning, before bouncing back. After crashing by over 20% in 2023, I…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

10%+ dividend yield! The blue-chip high-yield stock going cheap

| Simon Watkins

High-yield stock M&G is well-regulated, has solid fundamentals, is seeing huge client fund inflows and, down 10% this year, looks…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Down 25% in 5 years, is the Centrica share price too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

The Centrica share price is on the up right now, but its long-term valuation still looks good to me. And…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Better property stock buy: Persimmon vs Taylor Wimpey

| Duelling Fools

Today, the long-term investing case for two property stocks is put forward by a couple of our Foolish contributors.

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Down 57%! Will Scottish Mortgage shares ever be loved again?

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) shares have reached 52-week lows recently. So should I be buying or selling this FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »