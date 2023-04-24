Home » Investing Articles » 10%+ dividend yield! The blue-chip high-yield stock going cheap

10%+ dividend yield! The blue-chip high-yield stock going cheap

High-yield stock M&G is well-regulated, has solid fundamentals, is seeing huge client fund inflows and, down 10% this year, looks a bargain to me.

Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Newspaper and direction sign with investment options

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investment manager M&G (LSE: MNG) has been a star high-yield FTSE 100 stock since it split from Prudential in 2019. But it hasn’t had an easy ride.

It has struggled to find a consistent house investment style, relying for some time instead on supposed star fund managers. The performance of these stars was mixed at best. It has also struggled with the rise of passive tracker funds or investors just doing it themselves.

Stellar dividend yields

For me, though, these factors have made M&G more attractive. This is because as its share price has struggled so its dividend yield has increased. And M&G dividends were already around the highest of any company in the FTSE 100.

At the end of 2019, the shares had a yield of 5%. At the end of both 2020 and 2021, this had increased to 9.2%. And at the end of 2022, it was 10.4%.

This 2022 figure followed the second interim dividend of 13.4p per share, making a total of 19.6p for the year. It was a 7% year-on-year rise, in line with M&G’s policy of stable or increased dividends every year.

Solid fundamentals

As a UK-based investment company, M&G must maintain very solid financial foundations.

In its 2022 results, it showed generated operating capital of £821m, with improved underlying capital generation of £628m. This is one element of the resilience in its business model.

Another is that it maintained a Shareholder Solvency II coverage ratio of 199%. This ratio measures how well shareholders are protected against a company becoming insolvent. Coverage of 199% for an investment company is regarded as strong.

It’s true that M&G recorded a lower adjusted operating profit in 2022 than in 2021 — £529m against £721m. However, all but £20m of this difference was due to exceptional revaluations in its holdings, including foreign exchange.

New client funds flowing in

Underlying strength was further evidenced by the increases in the flows of funds into M&G in 2022. Its Heritage business (pensions, annuities, life, and savings) saw positive net client flows of £0.3bn. Its Asset Management business returned to net client inflows for the first time since 2018 — of £0.5bn. And £0.2bn of net client inflows went into its Wealth business.

For me, there are two main risks in the shares. The first is a major correction in the global investment environment. From early 2020 to late 2021, we saw this from the unexpected widespread onset of Covid-19. In early 2022, we saw it again with Russia’s unexpected invasion of Ukraine. The global markets have become a more jittery place since then and other shocks could happen at any time.

The second is that M&G fails to deliver on its investment strategies. However, any such failure would likely hasten takeover bids and cause a big rise in the share price.

I already have holdings in the investment management sector and don’t want to increase its weighting in my portfolio. If I didn’t have these, I’d buy M&G shares today for their current and projected dividend yield. I’d also keep them on the possibility of a big rise in price on takeover rumours or reality.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Down 25% in 5 years, is the Centrica share price too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

The Centrica share price is on the up right now, but its long-term valuation still looks good to me. And…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Better property stock buy: Persimmon vs Taylor Wimpey

| Duelling Fools

Today, the long-term investing case for two property stocks is put forward by a couple of our Foolish contributors.

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Down 57%! Will Scottish Mortgage shares ever be loved again?

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) shares have reached 52-week lows recently. So should I be buying or selling this FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks I’ll be watching like a hawk in May

| Paul Summers

As the weather heats up, so does market news. Our writer picks out three FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) stocks he'll be…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Get ready for a stock market crash, says this elite investor

| Ben McPoland

One experienced investor reckons a dramatic stock market crash could due soon. Here's what I'm doing to prepare in case…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

6%+ yields! 2 cheap shares to buy now and hold for a decade

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer pinpoints two cheap shares he wants to buy for his portfolio. He owns both already and thinks their…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Might this single decision help the NIO stock price surge?

| Christopher Ruane

A recent decision may have significant long-term implications for the NIO stock price, according to Christopher Ruane. Here's what he…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

9.5% and 7.9% yields! 2 FTSE 100 shares I want to buy for passive income

| Royston Wild

I think these cheap FTSE dividend stocks could help me make a market-beating second income. Here's why I think they're…

Read more »