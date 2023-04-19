Home » Investing Articles » Is NOW the time to buy cheap Lloyds shares?

Is NOW the time to buy cheap Lloyds shares?

The Lloyds share price is gaining more ground. Should investors pile in while the FTSE 100 bank’s shares still trade so cheaply?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There aren’t many risers on the FTSE 100 in midweek trading. But Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) shares — along with those of other high-street banks Barclays and NatWest — have all risen in value.

These shares have benefitted from news that inflation in the UK remains stubbornly high. As prices continue to soar, speculation has risen that the Bank of England (BoE) will hike interest rates further and keep them elevated for longer.

So is now the time for investors to buy Lloyds shares?

Inflation shock

To briefly recap, higher interest rates boost the profits banks make from their lending activities. This is because they widen the difference between the interest these companies charge borrowers and what they offer to savers.

The BoE had been tipped to raise rates from 4% to 4.25% in May before then quitting the tightening cycle as inflation declines. The market was even pricing in a slew of interest rate reductions from the second half of 2023.

But fresh inflation data on Wednesday seems to have changed expectations. Consumer price inflation (CPI) in March remained stubbornly high at 10.1% when a fall to 9.8% had been tipped.

The UK remains the only major European economy where inflation remains in double digits. And CPI is running around double the level currently experienced in the US.

So what now?

March’s readout is no anomaly, either. The month before, inflation actually rose to 10.4% when it had been tipped to fall. And worryingly food price inflation continues to rocket, hitting new 45-year highs in March.

This means that, to the benefit of Lloyds and its peers, the BoE may raise rates further than the market expected. Following this morning’s CPI reading, the City is now braced for interest rates to peak at 5%.

Sure, inflation is coming down. But given the overall picture, rate expectations could continue trending higher.

Why I’d avoid Lloyds shares

The importance of high rates to Lloyds and its share price can’t be overstated. Even as loan impairments rose last year, the bank’s net income increased 14% to £18bn as the BoE kept hiking its benchmark.

Yet despite today’s news, I’m still not tempted to buy Lloyds shares. This is because the multiple dangers to its profits still offsets the benefit brought by higher rates.

I’m mostly concerned that the number of bad loans could keep surging as the UK economy struggles. And it threatens to wipe out profits in the short to medium term. This was the case in 2022 when pre-tax profits flatlined around £6.9bn as loan impairments leapt above £1.5bn.

In this scenario, the bank might also struggle to grow revenues as demand from consumers and businesses dries up.

Lloyds also faces a significant and growing threat from digital-led banks. And it is having to spend a fortune in areas like IT to better compete with the likes of Revolut and Monzo, putting a further strain on earnings.

The Lloyds share price trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.5 times. But I believe this low valuation reflects the huge dangers to the bank’s profitability. I think investors would be better off buying other cheap shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 of my favourite value stocks in emerging markets

| Gordon Best

Gordon Best looks at three value stocks with exposure to emerging markets, and asks whether these could be a buying…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £2,000 in Alibaba shares 6 months ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) shares have been gaining in popularity recently. But does this rise warrant me adding the e-commerce giant…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 of the safest dividend shares on the London Stock Exchange

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been searching the UK stock market for the safest dividend shares. Here, he highlights five companies he…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Why I ignored my principles and bought this FTSE 100 stock

| James Beard

Our writer explains why he recently ignored some of his core investment principles and bought one of the smaller FTSE…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing For Beginners

Should I buy this FTSE AIM gold stock before the yellow metal soars?

| Mark Tovey

As the yellow metal pushes close to its all-time-high of $2,075, Mark Tovey weighs up the risks of investing in…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Investing 15% of my salary could yield £500 in a monthly second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith believes by taking a set percentage of earnings and using the correct investment strategy, he can make a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

The Superdry share price keeps crashing! What next?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Earlier this week, the Superdry share price collapsed to an all-time low. With sales growth weakening, does this fashion brand…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

5 dividend-yielding UK shares I’d buy now to earn passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

Matthew Dumigan shares a handful of UK shares he’d happily add to his portfolio to build long-term passive income.

Read more »