Home » Investing Articles » After a 5% price drop, is now the time to buy National Grid shares?

After a 5% price drop, is now the time to buy National Grid shares?

National Grid shares have fallen 5% in 12 months, despite it being the UK’s monopoly electricity transmissions network. Is it time to buy the stock now?

Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

National Grid (LSE: NG) shares have fallen around 5% in the past year. This is despite it owning the entire high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales. It is also the monopoly electricity transmission network elsewhere in the UK.

Resilient to changing conditions

National Grid’s monopoly means that even if the UK’s economy tips into recession, its core business will not suffer too much. After all, people will always want to be able to turn the lights on, heat their homes, and cook. The same applies to whatever state the UK economy is in. This broad resilience to changing economic fortunes is a big positive for me.

But the company also has an extensive presence in the US’s electricity, natural gas, and clean energy markets. It is one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the country, with over 20m customers. It serves these through major New York and Massachusetts energy networks and operates gas distribution networks across the Northeast. This diversified business presence also appeals to me.

Energy prices likely to stay high

As everyone who has received an electricity or gas bill in the last year knows, energy prices have soared. And high prices are likely to be with us for some time to come. Many analysts think that under-investment in the energy sector may result in recurring shortages of supplies.

That means oil and gas prices will remain higher for longer, translating into higher electricity prices as well. This will not be great news for the consumer, but it will support National Grid shares.

Reliable dividend payouts

In its half-year 2022/23 results, the company showed underlying operating profits up 50% at £2.1bn. Its earnings per share (EPS) were up 42% to 32.4p, from 22.8p in the previous period.

Over the same time, its interim dividend increased to 17.84p per share, against 17.21p before. In summary, National Grid shares have kept a dividend yield of above 5% since its 2017 results.

However, for the five years to 2025/26, the company expects compound annual growth (CAGR) in assets of 8%-10%, up from 6%-8%. It also expects that this will drive an underlying EPS CAGR of 6%-8%, up from 5%-7%.

Clean energy investments

Over the same five-year period, National Grid expects to invest up to £40bn in critical infrastructure. This was revised up in the 2022 results from £30bn-£35bn. Of this, £29bn will be in the decarbonisation of energy networks across its businesses in the UK and the US. This includes delivering 17 major new projects to enable the UK to connect 50 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030.

To me, this is the key risk in National Grid shares. Any energy company’s transition to a greener footprint needs to be very carefully done and this company is no different. Even with the price drop, I will see how these developments play out before deciding whether to buy the stock.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

3 things about Rolls-Royce shares that smart investors know

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares are up 109% in six months. Clearly many astute investors spotted a few key reasons to buy a…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK stocks I’d buy for market-beating passive income!

| Royston Wild

These UK shares offer a brilliant blend of low earnings multiples and big dividend yields. Here's why I'd buy them…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett upped his Diageo shares by 100%! Time to buy?

| Ben McPoland

The Oracle of Omaha's company is now the 10th largest shareholder of the UK drinks giant. Should I load up…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

UK stocks: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich and earn passive income?

| Stephen Wright

With the International Monetary Fund forecasting a drop in UK interest rates, could FTSE 100 stocks be at their lowest…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

If I’d bought $5k worth of Apple shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Apple shares have been a fabulous investment over the long term. Are they worth buying today? Edward Sheldon provides his…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Get ready for higher FTSE 100 dividends!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Great news for UK investors: FTSE 100 dividend payouts are set to surge in 2023 and again in 2024. In…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

The ASML share price is up 50% in 6 months! Have I left it too late to invest?

| James Beard

The ASML share price keeps on rising. But have I missed my chance to benefit from the growth in the…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

How to build passive income from growth shares

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for retirement income needn't mean just sticking to dividend shares. Growth shares can help us reach our long-term goals…

Read more »