Home » Investing Articles » 7.2% yield! I’d buy this dirt cheap dividend share

7.2% yield! I’d buy this dirt cheap dividend share

Dividend shares look very appealing right now. Our writer picks out one high-yielding stock he’d buy, despite current headwinds.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As the cost-of-living crisis drags on, I’ve been looking to add more dividend shares to my portfolio. Receiving a proportion of a company’s profits as cold, hard cash is one way of keeping up with rising prices.

A reversal in market sentiment could also make me a decent profit too, especially if I buy when valuations aren’t stretched.

Here’s one example that catches my eye.

Sticky patch

Share prices of companies operating in the financial sector haven’t fared well of late due to multiple economic headwinds. This is particularly the case with asset managers.

Of course, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. It’s only natural that demand for their services should go down when investors are keen to take their cash out of the market, or at least disinclined to put new money to work. However, it’s this cyclicality that piques my interest.

The time to buy in is when things look pretty grim. And I suspect (but can’t guarantee) we’re close to the bottom of the cycle right now.

Ready to roar?

Liontrust Asset Management (LSE: LIO) is my pick in the space. Since hitting a high of nearly 2,500p a pop in September 2021, its share price has tumbled 60% or so to 1,000p. Scary as that may be, there are a few reasons why I like this stock.

While fairly average among peers, margins are very healthy relative to the market as a whole. There’s barely any debt on its balance sheet either.

I also wonder whether we’ve seen the worst in terms of investors wanting to flee the market.

In its last update to the market (January), the company revealed that net outflows hit £632m in the last three months of 2022. That might seem bad but it was actually an improvement on the £1.6bn in the previous quarter.

This suggests investors’ nerves are starting to settle.

Mighty dividend yield

Liontrust gets another tick in the box for its dividend credentials. Assuming estimates are on the nose (while maintaining an open mind here), the company is forecast to return 72p per share in FY24. At the current share price (as I type), that gives a mighty yield of 7.2%. By comparison, the FTSE 250 index that counts Liontrust as a member yields just 3.2%.

The only downside is that the payout would be the same as that returned in 2022. Generally speaking, a stagnant dividend is not attractive.

In Lionstrust’s defence, keeping the total dividend steady for now strikes me as prudent until the good times return. It’s also worth noting that shareholders enjoyed several years of consistent hikes prior to this.

My verdict

Buying a slice of Liontrust clearly isn’t without risk and the possibility of a recession still looms large. The question to ask is how much of this is already priced in. Available for just 10 times forecast earnings (based on existing projections from analysts), I’d say quite a lot.

However, it’s worth remembering that expectations can be, and often are, revised. This is why maintaining at least some degree of diversification within a portfolio is always vital.

Since my Foolish training has ensured this is already the case, I’d be willing to buy this cheap dividend share today if I had the cash available.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in Liontrust Asset Management Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Liontrust Asset Management Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

2 UK growth stocks that could surge in the next bull market

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These under-the-radar growth stocks are very much out of favour right now. But a bull market could change things, says…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 dividend stock looks like a great investment today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 250 company just posted better-than-expected results and raised its dividend by 9.6%. As a result, its share price…

Read more »

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

How can these 2 great FTSE 100 shares be so crazily cheap?

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two FTSE 100 shares took a beating in last month's market meltdown. But even after bouncing back a bit,…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my first £1,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| John Fieldsend

Thousands in the UK have become millionaires by investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here’s how I’d aim to…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What four stock market crashes taught me

| Cliff D'Arcy

In 37 years of investing, I've survived four major stock market crashes. Here are four vital lessons these turbulent years…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Are Scottish Mortgage shares now in bargain territory?

| James Beard

With Scottish Mortgage shares down 55% from their all-time high in June 2021, our writer asks whether now's the time…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

“The biggest holding in my Stocks and Shares ISA is…”

| The Motley Fool Staff

If you're keen to learn the largest position in our contract writers' Stocks and Shares ISAs, you've come to the…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in BT shares six months ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

BT shares have been falling for years, but lately they're showing signs of life. So how well have they done…

Read more »