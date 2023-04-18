Home » Investing Articles » 3 catalysts for Rolls-Royce shares to surge in 2023

3 catalysts for Rolls-Royce shares to surge in 2023

Rolls-Royce shares have proved to be a stellar FTSE 100 investment in 2023 so far. Our writer explores three catalysts that could spur further gains.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) shares were one of the pandemic’s biggest losers. Investors in the aerospace and defence business had become accustomed to disappointment since the share price collapsed in early 2020.

However, since the start of January, the stock has skyrocketed 54%. Backed by encouraging recent financial results, could this mark the beginning of a sustained recovery for the FTSE 100 company?

Let’s explore three catalysts for further growth in the share price.

A return to the skies

Accounting for 45% of underlying revenue in FY22, the Civil Aerospace division is the lifeblood of Rolls-Royce’s business.

In essence, this arm generates most of its income from manufacturing and servicing its family of large commercial aircraft engines.

Source: Rolls-Royce Investor Presentation March 2023

In that context, the near-term market backdrop seems promising. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently reported February’s global passenger traffic reached 85% of 2019 levels.

That chimes with Rolls-Royce’s aim to revive its large engine flying hours this year to 80%-90% of 2019 levels.

Indeed, many analysts expect a recovery in international travel will continue to materialise as the year progresses, aided by China’s easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

The longer-term outlook is less clear. A new era of higher flight prices due to decarbonisation efforts might hurt the Rolls-Royce share price.

That said, this brings opportunities too. After all, in a world first, the company successfully completed a test run of an aircraft engine powered by hydrogen, partnering with easyJet last year.

Geopolitical tensions

The Russo-Ukrainian war has driven military spending higher across the West. As defence budgets increase, Rolls-Royce has benefitted. Nearly a third of the firm’s revenue comes from its Defence arm. Last year, the division’s order intake soared to £5.4bn from £2.3bn in 2021.

The company has revenue sources spanning transport, combat, naval, and submarine technologies. Its main customers are the US and UK governments.

A recent deepening of the AUKUS defence pact is a promising development. Australia has been highlighted by the firm as a key export market.

Elevated geopolitical tensions generally create volatility in the stock market. However, there’s a persuasive case to be made that Rolls-Royce could be a rare beneficiary.

Nuclear power

Finally, the business is developing clean energy solutions such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) in pursuit of future revenue sources. On this front, there’s good news both at home and abroad for Rolls-Royce.

Rishi Sunak recently pushed for the UK to deliver the world’s first ‘mini’ nuclear power plant. In addition, Finland and Sweden have expressed interest in the deployment of Rolls-Royce’s SMRs. So too has Ukraine as the country looks forward to a post-war recovery effort.

And the company’s ambitions aren’t restricted to planet Earth either. Backed by the UK Space Agency, Rolls-Royce is pioneering research into the potential application of a small modular reactor on the Moon.

Should I buy more?

There are plenty of reasons to believe Rolls-Royce has strong upside potential. However, debt remains a concern and I think there’s also a risk some investors could take profits after the stunning recent rally.

I invested at lower prices than today, but I remain bullish on the company’s prospects in 2023. Accordingly, I’ll wait for share price dips before adding to my position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Time is running out to buy this FTSE 250 bargain stock

| Stephen Wright

Shares in J D Wetherspoon have been rising sharply. Stephen Wright thinks the FTSE 250 stock is still a bargain,…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Does the Antofagasta dividend forecast make the stock a buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs up the Antofagasta dividend forecast and ponders whether to add the metals miner to his shares portfolio.

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d invest £3 a day in an ISA to target a second income of £10,824 a year

| Harvey Jones

Having no savings at 30 isn’t a total disaster. By taking action now, there’s still time to build a decent…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy easyJet shares for dividend growth?

| Royston Wild

The easyJet share price continues to fly higher! Should I think about buying the FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) firm for rapid…

Read more »

Electric charging station symbol and inscription on a street
Investing Articles

What happened to the Tesla share price correction?

| Ben McPoland

After plunging 65% in 2022, the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) share price has rocketed around 73% so far this year. What…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing For Beginners

Worried about a recession? Here are 4 stocks to buy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines four stocks to buy from consumer staples, mining and banking that he feels could help during an…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Lloyds shares I’d need to earn £1,200 in annual dividend income

| Charlie Carman

Lloyds shares offer a higher dividend yield than the FTSE 100 average. How many would I need to buy for…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Growth Shares

Are boohoo shares a bargain buy or a looming casualty?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at the 84% drop in boohoo shares over the past two years, but argues that this move…

Read more »