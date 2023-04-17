Home » Investing Articles » Glencore shares have rocketed 250% in three years. Time to buy?

Glencore shares have rocketed 250% in three years. Time to buy?

I’m normally wary of buying companies after they’ve posted stellar growth, but I feel Glencore shares are still dirt cheap.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Glencore (LSE: GLEN) shares have thrashed the FTSE 100 lately, climbing a hugely impressive 247% in just three years.

That’s a stunning outperformance, and I’m sad to have missed it. Can the mining giant do it again?

As a general rule, I wouldn’t buy a stock that has been smashing the market like this, on the assumption that I was coming too late to the party.

This stock has done brilliantly

Yet a quick glance at Glencore’s numbers suggest I shouldn’t be too hasty to reject it. First, the share price has retreated 7.24% in the last year, so I’m not buying at the absolute top.

Second, Glencore shares are cheap, trading at just four times earnings. Finally, it has a whopping great yield. All this requires further investigation.

Like any commodity producer, investing in Glencore guarantees a bumpy ride. Mining stocks are prone to bouncing on the latest piece of economic news. They’re exposed to natural disasters, geopolitical uncertainty and politically decisions, such as Covid lockdowns in China or the drive towards net zero. 

Glencore is particularly exposed on climate change, due to its profitable thermal coal operation. On the other hand, commodities such as copper, where it has a strong position, will benefit from decarbonisation and electrification.

This year could be bumpier if the world slips into a recession, as this will hit demand for its output, which includes copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, aluminium, crude oil and iron ore. Yet its diversified business model, which includes industrials and marketing, as well as metals and energy, offers some security here.

Glencore posted “record profitability” for 2022, as global energy markets boosted its marketing and industrial businesses. Group adjusted EBITDA climbed 60% to $34.1bn, while the balance sheet is “strong” with net debt now under control, managed around a $10bn cap.

It’s risky but worth it

Management announced a meaty $7.1bn of total shareholder returns, including a new $1.5bn buy back programme. Glencore is now forecast to yield 13.1% this year. That’s one of the juiciest yields on the entire FTSE 100 and, better still, it’s covered 1.7 times by earnings.

Some have suggested that the dividend could be cut and, of course, this is always a risk when investing in shares. Especially when the yield has hit double digits like this one.

Yet last year, Glencore delivered $10.6bn of free cash flow generation from adjusted EBITDA of around $22.6bn. Given its recent shareholder largesse, I think investors can look forward to further rewards this year.

Anybody buying the stock today has the added distraction of Glencore’s $22.5bn unsolicited offer to merge with Canada’s Teck Resources. This isn’t a done deal, and Teck shareholders are wary of tying themselves to a thermal coal producer. 

I might just wait to see how this plays out while I chase other FTSE 100 targets. However, I will keep a close watch on Glencore’s shares and load up if they dip at some point. Despite recent strong performance, I think there could be still more share price growth (and dividends) to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d buy 1,830 shares of National Grid for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Investing in stocks is a simple but powerful way of generating extra passive income. Here’s what I’d buy to aim…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Rio Tinto shares yield 7.2%. Should investors buy them?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rio Tinto shares currently sport one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100 index. Are they worth snapping…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Darktrace’s share price is near its IPO levels. Is this a magnificent investment opportunity?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After spiking to 1,000p, Darktrace’s share price has fallen to near the level it floated. Is now a great time…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 value stocks to look at NOW

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These two FTSE 100 stocks currently have very low valuations. Edward Sheldon thinks they look interesting from a value investing…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 reasons Amazon stock is a ‘buy’ today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Amazon stock is currently trading well below its all-time highs. And at current levels, Edward Sheldon believes it’s worth buying…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

This UK stock jumped 33% on Friday, but I’m not touching it!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a major UK stock soared in price late last week, but also why it's not a…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

2 top growth stocks to buy for the next bull market!

| Ben McPoland

Rising indexes are leading this Fool to believe that a sustained rally may be building. Here are two stock he'll…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Should I snap up easyJet shares while they’re still under £5?

| John Fieldsend

At less than £5, easyJet shares look cheap compared to their pre-Covid high. With strong signs of a recovery, should…

Read more »