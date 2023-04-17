Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 value stocks to look at NOW

2 FTSE 100 value stocks to look at NOW

These two FTSE 100 stocks currently have very low valuations. Edward Sheldon thinks they look interesting from a value investing perspective.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in value stocks can pay off. By putting money into companies that are trading below what they’re actually worth, one can potentially generate healthy profits over the long term. Here, I’m going to highlight two FTSE 100 value stocks that I believe are worth a closer look right now. I’m convinced these shares deserve to be trading at higher levels.

This Footsie giant looks undervalued

First up is pharma giant GSK (LSE: GSK).

GSK shares have fallen over the last year and I think they offer a lot of value today. At present, the company’s forward-looking price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is just 10.4. That’s a low multiple.

To put that figure in perspective, rival AstraZeneca currently has a P/E ratio of about 20. Meanwhile, the median P/E ratio across the FTSE 100 index is about 14.

GSK’s recent performance has been solid. Last year, sales were up 13% at constant currency to £29.3bn. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share were up 15% to 139.7p.

However, what’s spooking investors here is potential Zantac litigation (Zantac was withdrawn from shelves in 2019 after being linked to cancer). This is creating some uncertainty.

I’m encouraged by a recent statement from the pharma giant, however. It said that the scientific consensus across 13 epidemiological studies focused on the product was that there was “no consistent or reliable evidence” that it increases the risk of any cancer.

So, all things considered, I see the stock as undervalued right now.

Trading at a discount to the market

The other value stock I want to highlight today is DS Smith (LSE: SMDS). It’s a sustainable packaging company that serves customers in the e-commerce and food industries.

Like GSK, DS Smith trades at a discount to the market. Currently, the company is expected to generate earnings per share of 42.9p for the year ending 30 April 2023. That puts the stock on a forward-looking P/E ratio of just 7.5.

That seems too low to me.

In a trading update last month, DS Smith told investors that the positive trends in profitability experienced in the first half of the financial year had continued into the second half.

It added that it was positioned well for the remainder of the year and next year.

It’s worth noting here that in the company’s H1 results, it raised its dividend by a huge 25%. That suggests management is confident about the future.

The prospective dividend yield here, by the way, is currently about 5.8%. That’s attractive.

Of course, packaging is a ‘cyclical’ industry. So weak economic conditions are a risk in the short term.

But taking a long-term view, I expect this company to do well. In the years ahead, it should enjoy tailwinds from both the growth of e-commerce and the increasing focus on sustainability.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended DS Smith and GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 reasons Amazon stock is a ‘buy’ today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Amazon stock is currently trading well below its all-time highs. And at current levels, Edward Sheldon believes it’s worth buying…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

This UK stock jumped 33% on Friday, but I’m not touching it!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a major UK stock soared in price late last week, but also why it's not a…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

2 top growth stocks to buy for the next bull market!

| Ben McPoland

Rising indexes are leading this Fool to believe that a sustained rally may be building. Here are two stock he'll…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Should I snap up easyJet shares while they’re still under £5?

| John Fieldsend

At less than £5, easyJet shares look cheap compared to their pre-Covid high. With strong signs of a recovery, should…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks that are dirt cheap right now

| Paul Summers

Dividend stocks can be a good way of boosting returns when the market is out of sorts. Paul Summers picks…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 share I’d buy with my last £2,000!

| Royston Wild

When I’ve less money to invest I have to be more careful with what I spend it on. With this…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

3 safe-haven FTSE 100 shares I’d buy for dividends!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 100 dividend shares could be great sources of passive income. Here's why I'll buy them if…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I might buy to boost my passive income!

| Royston Wild

I think these top dividend stocks could turbocharge my long-term passive income. Here's why I think now might be a…

Read more »