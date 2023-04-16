Home » Investing Articles » Multiple tailwinds means Rolls-Royce shares are a strong buy for me!

Multiple tailwinds means Rolls-Royce shares are a strong buy for me!

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rolls-Royce shares with the stock price plateauing in recent weeks after an impressive six-month-long rally.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares have traded just short of 150p for the last few weeks. The stock appears to have plateaued since early March following one almighty bull run. The stock is up a phenomenal 110% over six months.

The thing is, Rolls isn’t the easiest company to value at the moment. That’s because it’s still recovering from an existential shock — Covid-19. The FTSE 100 giant posted earnings per share of 1.95p for 2022, giving it a price-to-earnings ratio around 75.

So why do I think Rolls is a strong buy when the stock appears very challenging to value? Let’s take a look.

High price targets

It’s not just me who thinks Rolls-Royce has further to rise. Over the past two months, banks and a credit ratings agency have strengthen their outlook on the UK engineering giant.

In early March, Swiss bank UBS nearly doubled its price target on Rolls to 200p from 105p. Its analysts said the shares were “abnormally cheap“, despite China reopening. One week later, Citi lifted its price target to 255p as it cited “a clear route to much better cash flow“.

Both these upgrades came after Rolls surprised to the upside with its 2022 full-year results. But, importantly, both these price targets are a long way above the current share price of 148p.

This was followed by Standard and Poor’s raising its rating for Rolls-Royce long-term debt to BB with a positive outlook. This means the company’s debt could return to investment grade standard over the next year-to-18 months.

Multiple tailwinds

Rolls-Royce has three main business segments — civil aviation, power systems, and defence. We’ve known for a while that power systems and defence have been performing well.

Geopolitical tensions have contributed to stable long-term growth in the latter. Meanwhile, orders for power systems — the third of the main business segment — were up 29% to £4.3bn in 2022. 

Civil aviation is the biggest of these segments, and this is where the challenges were during the pandemic when planes stopped flying. That’s because Rolls earns money through performance hours and servicing, not just the sale of engines. The debt accrued during the pandemic resulted in the sale of business units to fund debt repayments.

But things are changing and civil aviation is booming. A major tailwind is the reopening of the Chinese market. In China, wide-body jets with Rolls engines are used on domestic flights. That’s not typically the case elsewhere in the world. According to UBS, China accounted for 40% of wide-body traffic reduction in 2022 versus 2019.

I’m aware that net debt remains problematic at £3.3bn, and this will continue to drag on profitability. However, with these strong tailwinds, this debt could become much more manageable.

Moreover, with these positives, I’m expecting cash flow to soar over the next 12 months. In fact, I’m anticipating revenue to exceed 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic. That’s why I’m continuing to buy more Rolls stock.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Fox has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

I’m listening to billionaires as I buy cheap shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how lessons from investing legends are helping him find cheap shares he hopes can help him build…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors can supercharge their ISAs with the Warren Buffett method!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at how investors could learn from legendary investor Warren Buffett to boost their…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

After a correction, these FTSE 100 stocks look dirt-cheap!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details some of his top FTSE 100 stocks to buy after the recent market correction that saw…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Rio Tinto shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have today!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rio Tinto shares and explores whether the stock would have represented a…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Turning a £20k ISA into a second income worth £3,000 a year!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how a Stocks and Shares ISA can become a vehicle for generating a healthy second income…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Lloyds shares I’d need for £1,000 of passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at generating passive income from his top banking stock, Lloyds. So, what makes…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

The 10 best UK dividend shares for a 2023 ISA?

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for dividend shares to buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA? We just might have one of the best…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20 per week to earn lifelong passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright describes how he’d try to invest wisely to turn a small weekly deposit into substantial annual passive income.

Read more »