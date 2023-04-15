Home » Investing Articles » 3 dirt cheap FTSE 250 stocks to buy for a 2023 ISA?

3 dirt cheap FTSE 250 stocks to buy for a 2023 ISA?

I wouldn’t buy FTSE 250 stocks as my first ISA selections. But I would after I’d bought some bigger stocks for a bit of safety first.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Starting a new Stocks and Shares ISA today, I’d lay down five or more FTSE 100 stocks to aim for a bedrock of safety. But with that done, I’m also looking for FTSE 250 stocks for my new 2023 allowance.

There are so many out there that look super-cheap, it’s hard to choose. These three are on my radar, but they bring some risks.

Insurance

I’ve almost bought Direct Line Insurance Group (LSE: DLG) shares a few times. The price is down more than 50% over five years. So I wonder if 2023 might be the time to do it.

Insurance firms suffer bad times now and again. But this time has been brutal. We saw soaring claims, inflation, rising premiums, and a tough time for the whole sector. That led to profit warnings.

The firm stopped its final dividend for 2022. And the balance sheet didn’t look good. I even feared Direct Line was so short of cash it might have to move back in with its parents.

But isn’t that the best time to buy insurance shares, when they’re at rock bottom? I think it just might be, and I’m very tempted.

The main risk I see is that things could get a lot worse before they get better. But Direct Line is on my 2023 ISA candidate list.

Broadcasting

I think ITV (LSE: ITV) has been too cheap for some time. The share price has picked up a bit in the last six months, but it’s still down more than 40% over five years.

The City expects revenue and profit to fall this year. When cash is in short supply, companies can cut their advertising budgets without much pain.

ITV cut its 2022 dividend. But analysts still expect a 6% yield this year. And they also think it will be steady over the next couple of years too.

That’s risky though. And I see a real chance of a cut, as it looks like there could be more gloom ahead than had been feared.

But ITV’s on-demand and streaming products are taking off. And I think we could see the firm report solid cash generation in the years ahead.

Hedge fund

I like hedge fund manager Man Group (LSE: EMG) too. Its shares had been doing well in 2023, until they fell off a cliff in March.

The firm posted $983m in net financial assets at the end of 2022, up 8%. It raised its dividend by 12% and extended its share buyback programme by a further $125m.

Forecasts put the shares on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12. And they suggest it should fall in the next two years as earnings grow.

We also see dividend yields above 6%, reaching 7.5% by 2025.

I think that’s a dirt-cheap valuation, and I can’t work out why. Has the market seen something that I haven’t?

Maybe it’s just a fear of volatility, which can hit a hedge fund manager should global markets take a turn for the worse.

Is this a risky trio? I think it might be. But I have them on my list.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Could I retire rich by drip feeding money into FTSE 100 shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he thinks regularly spending money on a selection of FTSE 100 shares could him grow long-term…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d dip my toe in the stock market with £500

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he would make his first moves in the stock market on a limited budget, if he…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 shares offer 7%+ yields! Which one to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has held both of these FTSE 100 shares in his portfolio at some point this year. So why…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares dead money?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers why Tesco shares have been flat over the past year -- and whether it might make sense…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 steps to building a £5,000 passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the five-step approach he'd take to building a long-term passive income stream of £5,000 annually.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are NIO shares the bargain of the year?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at NIO shares. The Chinese EV company has seen investor confidence wane in…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Persimmon shares 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether an investment in Persimmon shares would have been profitable over the past two years. Spoiler…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Buyer beware: why I’m wary of putting high-yielding dividend stocks in my ISA

| James Beard

I'm always looking for dividend stocks to include in my portfolio. But I always proceed with caution when I see…

Read more »