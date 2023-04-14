Home » Investing Articles » Why is the Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price soaring?

Why is the Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price soaring?

Friday morning saw the Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price soar by over a third. Our writer explains why, and whether he’s investing.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The past year has not been a good one for shareholders in Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LSE: DPH). The share price was down around 30% on a 12-month basis until today, when it shot up following some positive news released after yesterday’s market close.

As I write Friday morning, the shares are about 36% higher than they were at the start of the session.

Possible takeover

That news was about a possible cash offer to take over the firm. That would mean all Dechra shares would be bought by a potential acquirer, subject to agreement.

The possible offer comes from Swedish investment group EQT and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. It could be pitched at £40.70 per share. Dechra has said it would recommend such an offer, subject to terms and conditions.

However, the offer is well below the share price of just a couple of years ago, so I expect many Dechra shareholders will not welcome any such bid.

Where now for the share price?

Although the shares jumped this morning, they are trading around 7% lower than the possible offer price. There are a number of possible explanations for this.

The offer has not been formally made and therefore has not been agreed. EQT and its partner could walk away. Dechra may decide a deal cannot be struck on the right terms and so decline to recommend it.

If the takeover does go ahead, I expect the Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price to rise to roughly the offer level. That suggests there could be further upwards moves from the current price.

On top of that, I think there is the possibility another firm may decide to enter the fray now that Dechra is in play. It has a well-established business in an area with resilient demand and strong pricing power. Both financial investors and some of Dechra’s trade rivals are likely running their slide rules over the numbers right now.

I’m not buying

I have long liked the Dechra business and would consider buying its shares. But the reason I have not is because I feel they have been consistently overpriced. After today’s jump, they trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of over 100. That seems far too high to me.

A buyer might be able to strip out costs while adding manufacturing and distribution muscle. That could mean the current valuation could be attractive in a way that is not true for me as a private investor with a purely financial motivation.

But I do not buy shares just on the basis of a possible takeover bid. If I decided to add Dechra to my portfolio today, it would be as a long-term investor looking to buy into a high-quality business.

I think the current Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price remains unattractive. I will therefore not be buying, regardless of what further bid news may emerge.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing For Beginners

Why is everyone talking about Anheuser-Busch shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the recent surge in media coverage around Anheuser-Busch shares following a sell-off after a marketing campaign.

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

I’d spend £5,000 snapping up these 5 FTSE 250 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane picks a handful of FTSE 250 shares he'd be happy to pack into his stocks portfolio, given their…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Should I buy dividend shares instead of starting my own business?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer weighs some pros and cons of putting his money to work in dividend shares rather than using it…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares still cheap at £10? Here’s what the charts say

| Ben McPoland

There's been a near doubling in the price of BAE Systems shares over the past two years. Do they offer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

abrdn shares yield 7%. Should investors buy them?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

abrdn shares currently sport a dividend yield that's around twice the FTSE 100’s. Are they a great buy for income…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Shell’s share price is rising. Is the stock worth buying today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Since the oil price crash of 2020, Shell’s share price has more than doubled. Is it worth investing in the…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Better tech stock buy: MercadoLibre vs AMD

| Duelling Fools

Today, the long-term investing case for two tech stocks is put forward by a couple of our Foolish contributors.

Read more »

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

How to turn an ISA into £10k of annual passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith cuts through the waffle and explains the steps and numbers involved in turning an ISA into a passive…

Read more »