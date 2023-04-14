Home » Investing Articles » When will my Rolls-Royce shares start paying income again?

When will my Rolls-Royce shares start paying income again?

My Rolls-Royce shares have been flying lately but the dividend is still grounded. Exactly how patient will I need to be?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m thrilled I bought Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares at the end of last October as my stake has rocketed almost 85% since then.

The FTSE 100-listed aerospace and defence specialist still faces a host of headwinds, though, and I expect plenty of share price volatility ahead. That doesn’t worry me overly. I plan to hold it for a minimum 10 years, and ideally longer, giving it plenty of time to solve its many problems.

A long-term buy and hold

There is one thing I would like to see, though, and sooner rather than later. I primarily buy FTSE 100 stocks for dividend income, but Rolls-Royce doesn’t give me any. Its 10-year track record of making payments ended in 2020, as it fought to protect its balance sheet during the pandemic.

This wasn’t one of the most generous dividends on the index. Its dividend of 4.60p per share yielded just 2% a year, but that’s better than nothing.

The company has been restricted from making payments to shareholders by conditions attached to its loan facilities, but those were thought to expire at the end of 2022. It still has to meet other criteria before restarting payments, but these are not in the public domain. 

Hopes that the dividend will be restored this year seem vanishingly thin to me. New CEO Tufan Erginbilgic has branded Rolls-Royce’s performance as “unsustainable” and said that: “Every investment we make, we destroy value”.

His priority is clearly to improve the group’s performance and credit rating, ahead of making distributions to shareholders.

In March, Standard and Poor’s upgraded the company’s long-term debt rating with a positive outlook, but only by one notch, to BB. S&P praised its “strong operating and financial performance in 2022”, when “free operating cash flow turned materially positive”.

S&P said it may raise Rolls-Royce’s rating again in the next 12 to 18 months provided it sees a “positive track record of strong and sustainable free operating cash flow generation comfortably in excess of £600m”. If Rolls-Royce manages that we might see a small dividend. Or we might not.

Still some way to go

Even if the dividend does reappear in 2024, I won’t be too excited. Rolls-Royce launched a £2bn rights issue in 2020 to boost its liquidity. This means the dividend per share is likely to be notably lower than before.

Rolls-Royce places faces plenty of other challenges too. The aerospace and defence industry may be recovering from the pandemic. However, this has been led by demand for narrow body aircraft, where Rolls-Royce does not have have a significant market share. 

Supply chain challenges remain, particularly among semi-conductors and forgings, while it has been hit by higher staffing and energy costs.

The bulk of its revenues come from long-term maintenance contracts attached to engine sales. This demands a hefty upfront investment followed by a slow wait for a return.

I’ve enjoyed a short-term kick from my Rolls-Royce shares but I’m taking a long-term view of a company that still faces a slow, hard fight for respectability. I’m afraid that applies to its dividend, too.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

I’d happily buy all of these magnificent mega-cheap income stocks in a £20k ISA

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is jam-packed with dividend income stocks trading on low valuations, and I'd like to stick them all…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

The big FTSE 100 risers of 2023 (so far)

| G A Chester

There's a major sector theme running through the biggest (20%+) FTSE 100 risers. And there could still be value among…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Dividend Shares

Here’s how much I’d need to invest in Barclays shares to earn a £100 monthly income

| Harvey Jones

Barclays shares are starting to recover from the recent banking crisis and I find the forecast 5.9% dividend income yield…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d invest £1,000 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to build a £1,000 annual dividend income

| Christopher Ruane

By putting aside a regular sum to invest, our author hopes to turn his Stocks and Shares ISA into a…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks for retirement

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks that insurance stocks with big dividend yields are great shares to buy for retirees looking for reliable…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Could NIO stock ever get to $100?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock has fallen a long way from its highs. Christopher Ruane thinks it could bounce back and more --…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Should I buy J Sainsbury shares for long-term income?

| Alan Oscroft

While I've been watching Tesco, J Sainsbury shares have climbed this year. Is it too late for me to buy…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares have fallen 29% in five years. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks the current price of Lloyds shares might turn out to be a bargain down the line. So,…

Read more »