Home » Investing Articles » Could NIO stock ever get to $100?

Could NIO stock ever get to $100?

NIO stock has fallen a long way from its highs. Christopher Ruane thinks it could bounce back and more — but does not expect that to happen any time soon.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom

Image source: Sam Robson, The Motley Fool UK

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Think of electric vehicles and often the first name that springs to mind is Tesla. But Tesla is far from the only company building electric cars. Established automakers like Ford and Toyota are pushing their electric vehicles, as well as newer companies like NIO (NYSE: NIO).  

Nio stock is down 8% over the past five years. In the past year alone, it has more than halved and now sells for under $10 apiece.

Is it crazy to imagine it ever getting to $100 per share? If not, should I invest now?

Frontier markets

The idea of a share increasing more than tenfold sounds improbable.

But it does happen. NIO’s rival Tesla has increased by over 800% in the past five years. At points in its history, Tesla shares have shown a return much greater than tenfold.

In fact, NIO itself has risen much more than tenfold at points in its history. In October 2019, I could have bought its shares for under $2 each. Less than two years later, they were selling for more than 30 times that much.

Electric vehicles are still a frontier market. Ultimate demand is unclear as are the economics of the business. Many investors believe there could be big money to be made in this market, but are unclear which companies will make it. Accordingly, NIO stock has swung wildly in recent years. I think it could do so again in future.

Possible upward price drivers

That could mean it goes above $100, although the shares might go in the other direction too.

Looking at Tesla’a track record, several things seem to explain a lot of its share price performance. One is strong sales growth. In the past five years, Tesla’s revenues grew almost eightfold. I think strong revenue growth matters because carmaking is a scale game. It costs a lot of money to set up production and distribution chains, so ultimately, large sales revenues are necessary just to cover the costs.

Another factor is profitability. Tesla was loss-making for many years but has now made a profit for three years in a row, hitting $13bn last year. If it can consolidate its strong lead in the industry and use the pricing power of its brand, Tesla could increase profits substantially in future. I think expectation of that is what has driven up its share price over the years.

What might such factors mean for NIO stock?

Revenue was $7bn last year. That is a fraction of what Tesla managed, but the rate of growth is strong. NIO revenues have grown around tenfold in four years. It has been consistently loss-making, though. Last year the firm lost $2bn.

Where now?

So although in principle I think NIO stock could rise like Tesla’s did in the past, hitting $100, I do not see any short-term drivers for that to happen.

First I think NIO will need to maintain strong revenue growth and demonstrate a clear path to profitability.

I think that the NIO stock price could hit $100 in the medium- to long-term, if it shows the right progress. But for now I still see its competitive advantage as far less defined than Tesla’s. That matters a lot given how competitive the electric vehicle space is becoming. So, for now, I will not be investing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

I’d happily buy all of these magnificent mega-cheap income stocks in a £20k ISA

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is jam-packed with dividend income stocks trading on low valuations, and I'd like to stick them all…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

The big FTSE 100 risers of 2023 (so far)

| G A Chester

There's a major sector theme running through the biggest (20%+) FTSE 100 risers. And there could still be value among…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Dividend Shares

Here’s how much I’d need to invest in Barclays shares to earn a £100 monthly income

| Harvey Jones

Barclays shares are starting to recover from the recent banking crisis and I find the forecast 5.9% dividend income yield…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d invest £1,000 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to build a £1,000 annual dividend income

| Christopher Ruane

By putting aside a regular sum to invest, our author hopes to turn his Stocks and Shares ISA into a…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks for retirement

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks that insurance stocks with big dividend yields are great shares to buy for retirees looking for reliable…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

When will my Rolls-Royce shares start paying income again?

| Harvey Jones

My Rolls-Royce shares have been flying lately but the dividend is still grounded. Exactly how patient will I need to…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Should I buy J Sainsbury shares for long-term income?

| Alan Oscroft

While I've been watching Tesco, J Sainsbury shares have climbed this year. Is it too late for me to buy…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares have fallen 29% in five years. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks the current price of Lloyds shares might turn out to be a bargain down the line. So,…

Read more »