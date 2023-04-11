Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Hollywood Bowl shares to hold for a decade?

Should I buy Hollywood Bowl shares to hold for a decade?

Our writer runs a rule over Hollywood Bowl shares after the company announced record H1 revenues. He likes the firm — but is that enough to buy the stock?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With a long weekend of leisure pursuits behind us, venues will be busy counting their takings. A lot of customers are willing to shell out heavily on enjoying themselves, whether that means going to the cinema, or having a game of ten-pin bowling. That could be good for Hollywood Bowl (LSE: BOWL) shares.

The firm reported this morning that it had hit record revenues for the first half of its financial year. With a simple business model and proven success, ought I to tuck the stock into my portfolio for the long term?

Solid business performance

The trading statement was positive. Six-month revenue of £111m was 11% higher than in the same period the prior year. The company also holds net cash of £44m. Its expanding portfolio of sites in Canada is adding another string to the bow of a business that has previously been focused on Britain.

Revenues are well above pre-pandemic levels and Hollywood Bowl has been consistently profitable. It even turned a small profit in 2020 and 2021, despite significant operating restrictions. Last year’s post-tax profit came in at £37m. That puts the leisure operator on a price-to-earnings ratio of 11, which I regard as cheap.

This may not be an exciting business but I see continued growth opportunities. Demand for bowling remains robust and the company can benefit from economies of scale. Sales of food and drink at its venues mean this is a lucrative business model. Net profit margins last year were 19%. I think there is a lot of room to grow in the UK and Ireland as well as further afield.

Is it a bargain?

As the pandemic showed though, demand for social activities like bowling can fall suddenly, due to unforeseen circumstances.

I also see a risk that a tightening economy could also lead to people cutting back on social activities like a night at the bowling alley. Indeed, although the company said today it is confident about the outlook for its business this year, it did say that it “remains mindful of the ongoing economic backdrop”.

In the past year, Hollywood Bowl shares have moved down 8%. However, they are up 20% in five years, although not exactly in the realms of a stellar performance.

With a dividend yield of 4.8% (5.8% including special dividends), I see the business as attractive from an income perspective. The dividend was well-covered by earnings last year.

Overall, although there are some risks, I see Hollywood Bowl as a somewhat unexciting but decent company with solid long-term business prospects.

Wait and see

Somehow though, the company just does not grab me as an outstanding long-term buy-and-hold opportunity for my portfolio.

The main reason is that I do not think it has a strong enough competitive advantage. It does have an extensive estate already, but a competitor could set up a network of bowling alleys in a few years if they had the funding. I am also concerned about how deeply a recession could eat into demand.

International expansion could see the shares take off — but also adds new risks. I like the Hollywood Bowl business and think the valuation looks quite attractive. However, I do not see it as an exciting bargain for my portfolio. I will not be buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hollywood Bowl Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Here’s how I could earn income of £2,000 a year from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

I'm keen to generate the maximum possible income from this year's Stocks and Shares ISA. This 10% high-yielder is hard…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

BT shares leap in 2023. Are they still a bargain?

| Kevin Godbold

Can BT shares get back to their previous level above 400p, and is the telecoms company a bargain after showing…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Should I buy Glencore shares before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

Glencore shares are moving after merger plans were floated. Even after a strong bull run, I still think there could…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing For Beginners

Is it finally time to add TUI shares to my watchlist?

| Stephen Wright

After a 12% pop last Thursday, are TUI shares poised to make a comeback? Or are the effects of the…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

5 stocks I’d buy for a brand new 2023 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Alan Oscroft

The new Stocks and Shares ISA year is here. With that, we have a whole new contribution limit to use,…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks being bought or sold by company insiders

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some FTSE 100 companies that have seen some buying and selling of company stock by insiders…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

BP shares have risen 36% over the last year. Are they worth buying today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares have been an excellent investment over the last year. But can they keep rising? Here’s Edward Sheldon’s take.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Barclays shares yield 6%. Should investors buy them?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Right now, Barclays shares offer a dividend yield that's well above the FTSE 100's average. Are they worth buying? Here's…

Read more »