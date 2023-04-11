Home » Investing Articles » BT shares leap in 2023. Are they still a bargain?

BT shares leap in 2023. Are they still a bargain?

Can BT shares get back to their previous level above 400p, and is the telecoms company a bargain after showing strength in 2023?

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So far, BT (LSE: BT.A) shares have done well in 2023. The telecoms giant has seen its share price move from around 112p at the beginning of January to around 153p today.

But to put that move in context, the stock is more or less unchanged over the past 12 months. So the price has been volatile.

And there’s still a long way to go for the share price to climb back up to the lofty heights of 490p, last seen around November 2015.

Indeed, long-term shareholders will likely still be deep underwater despite the recent strength of the stock.

Is it cheap, or what?

But given that BT has fallen so far in the past few years, perhaps there’s still value present. And maybe the stock is a bargain.

It looks cheap on some of the numbers. For example, the forward-looking price-to-earnings multiple is running at just over eight for the current trading year to March 2024. And the anticipated dividend yield is around 5%.

But valuation multiples start to look less attractive when factoring in the company’s big debt pile. 

And after a decent rise in earnings during the trading year that ended in March, analysts expect a decline of about 8% this year. 

Therefore, BT looks like it’s returning to the familiar pattern of annual reductions in earnings that stretches back at least as far as 2017. Indeed, the only year that earnings recently rose, was the one that’s just finished.

Meanwhile, one way of looking at the firm’s performance regarding value is by examining the dividend record. And, sadly, the forecast dividend of 7.79p per share for the current year is roughly half what the payment was for 2017.

The dividend situation is one outcome arising from the operational difficulties suffered by the business over the past few years. And the medium-term decline of the share price is another consequence of falling earnings.

Improving operational efficiency

But the company has been making moves to improve the efficiency of its operations. 

For example, from 1 April, BT began reporting its former Enterprise and Global business units as a single entity.  The new enlarged unit is known as BT Business. And the directors expect the move to enhance value for its business-to-business (B2B) customers. 

On top of that, the change should strengthen the firm’s competitive position, and deliver material synergies in operations. 

The directors estimate the new unit will deliver around £100m of gross annualised savings by the end of the trading year to March 2025. 

But BT needs cost savings wherever it can get them. The company has been suffering from the headwinds caused by inflation and rising expenses just like businesses in other sectors.

And on top of that, the costs of rolling out its ultra-fast full fibre internet and 5G networks are huge. And the requirement for ongoing capital investment never seems to end in the telecommunications game – as soon as one programme of investment finishes, the next upgrade seems to start.

In conclusion, I don’t see BT shares as a bargain right now. The company may go on to grow and improve its financial outcomes for shareholders. But there’s also a lot of risk here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Here’s how I could earn income of £2,000 a year from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

I'm keen to generate the maximum possible income from this year's Stocks and Shares ISA. This 10% high-yielder is hard…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Hollywood Bowl shares to hold for a decade?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer runs a rule over Hollywood Bowl shares after the company announced record H1 revenues. He likes the firm…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Should I buy Glencore shares before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

Glencore shares are moving after merger plans were floated. Even after a strong bull run, I still think there could…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing For Beginners

Is it finally time to add TUI shares to my watchlist?

| Stephen Wright

After a 12% pop last Thursday, are TUI shares poised to make a comeback? Or are the effects of the…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

5 stocks I’d buy for a brand new 2023 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Alan Oscroft

The new Stocks and Shares ISA year is here. With that, we have a whole new contribution limit to use,…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks being bought or sold by company insiders

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some FTSE 100 companies that have seen some buying and selling of company stock by insiders…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

BP shares have risen 36% over the last year. Are they worth buying today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares have been an excellent investment over the last year. But can they keep rising? Here’s Edward Sheldon’s take.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Barclays shares yield 6%. Should investors buy them?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Right now, Barclays shares offer a dividend yield that's well above the FTSE 100's average. Are they worth buying? Here's…

Read more »