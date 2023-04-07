Home » Investing Articles » Scottish Mortgage shares keep diving. Surely it’s time to buy?

Scottish Mortgage shares keep diving. Surely it’s time to buy?

Scottish Mortgage shares have lost a third of their value in the past year. After a terrible start to 2023, is this FTSE 100 stock too cheap now?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) shares have crashed hard since peaking in November 2021, at the height of the US tech bubble. After plunging over 17 months, is there finally light at the end of the tunnel for stunned shareholders?

A staggering slump

As I write, Scottish Mortgage stock stands at 652.94p, up 1.6% since Wednesday’s close. However, the shares have been a complete lemon for ages, as the following table shows:

Five days-3.7%
One month-9.2%
Year to date-9.7%
Six months-14.0%
One year-33.3%

Over all five periods ranging from five days to one year, this stock has destroyed value. Even worse, it’s down by exactly a third in one year. Over that time, the FTSE 100 index is up 2% (excluding dividends).

In short, Scottish Mortgage shares have been an utter dog in 2022/23. Still, at least they have risen by more than half (+51.4%) in the past half-decade.

Sadly, almost all shareholders who bought into this trust pretty much anytime since May 2020 will have lost money — on paper, at least. Yikes.

I’ve been a big bear of Scottish Mortgage shares

Since 2020/21, I have been very bearish (negative) towards this FTSE 100 stock. That’s when it was blown up into an almighty bubble during the tech boom of 2020/21. When the ‘tech wreck’ arrived in late 2021, this stock imploded.

I’m very relieved never to have invested in this £13.4bn trust’s shares to date. But after such gut-wrenching falls, I suspect there could be hidden value in this former growth stock.

When the facts change, I change my mind

The above phrase is often attributed to eminent British economist John Maynard Keynes (and also Sir Winston Churchill). It reminds me that there’s nothing wrong with reversing long-held beliefs when the time is right.

After brutal falls for this popular and widely held stock, I’ve moved into the bull camp for Scottish Mortgage shares. Not least because the trust’s shares now trade at a discount of more than a fifth (-21.4%) to their underlying asset value. That’s akin to buying £100 of shares for £78.60.

Also, I feel that my family portfolio would benefit from higher exposure to global growth and tech stocks. So why not get this investment on the cheap via the UK’s most popular global technology fund?

From dog to star?

If Scottish Mortgage shares keep falling, then they could become a screaming buy at some point. But I’m not skilled, smart, or lucky enough to know when this will happen. Then again, same for everyone else, right?

In summary, I think current price levels offer an opportunity to board the Scottish Mortgage bus at reasonable value. Therefore, my wife and I intend to buy some of this sinking stock when we have enough cash to spare!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D'Arcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

2 bank stocks I just bought

| Stephen Wright

Which bank shares has Stephen Wright been buying this week? Lloyds? Barclays? Or is he looking for something based outside…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

My £10-a-day approach to building a second income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out his approach to building a second income that, hopefully, can grow over time, by putting aside…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is April a can’t-miss opportunity to get rich with cheap shares?

| Kevin Godbold

Mark Slater thinks this bear market is nearing its end and cheap shares are everywhere. Is it time to load…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

7.6% dividend yield! Is Aviva’s share price the greatest FTSE 100 bargain?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 is full of fantastic dividend stocks, but I think Aviva and its 7.6% yield might just be…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Two magnificent FTSE 100 shares for an ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights two FTSE 100 shares with outstanding track records when it comes to generating wealth for shareholders.

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Top British investment funds to buy in April

| The Motley Fool Staff

A number of Fool.co.uk’s contract writers have revealed their top investment funds for this month, including Scottish Mortgage.

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

2 top passive income ideas from Warren Buffett’s portfolio

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman examines two dividend stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio that could boost his passive income streams.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

8% dividend yield! I’d buy this cheap FTSE 100 stock today for passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

Matthew Dumigan highlights a cheap FTSE 100 stock with a high yield. He thinks it could be a solid investment…

Read more »