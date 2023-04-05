Home » Investing Articles » BP is one of the cheapest stocks on the FTSE 100. Am I buying?

BP is one of the cheapest stocks on the FTSE 100. Am I buying?

Oil and gas multinational BP’s stock looks extremely cheap right now. Is this a rare chance for me to pick up a few bargain shares?

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
White female supervisor working at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A bumper year of earnings for British oil giant BP (LSE: BP) has made the stock look astoundingly cheap.

One measure, the price-to-earnings ratio, is now only 4.5 for the company. That looks like a bargain compared to the trailing 12 months P/E ratio of the FTSE 100 of around 14 and the 10-year Footsie average of 19. 

That means, compared to other UK-based firms, the company is generating a lot of profit for the 535p it would cost me to buy a share.

Based on this, now could be a rare chance for me to buy into one of the cheapest stocks on the FTSE 100. 

A sideways stock

I see three reasons why this stock looks cheap that can help me work out if I should buy some shares.

First, BP is what some call a ‘sideways stock’. That’s a name given to a company whose share price doesn’t go up or down much over long periods.

I think the term is suitable for the oil firm over the last couple of decades as the following graph shows.

The reason this lack of growth is a problem is that if I held a stock like this then I’d have to rely on dividend payouts to get a return on my investment. 

As I mentioned, BP’s current dividend yield is 3.92% for the year. That’s not awful, but a lot of investors would say 4% is a mediocre return which could drive the share price down.

A banner year

Second, BP’s current P/E ratio uses earnings from the last 12 months. While the 2022 profits of £28bn are impressive, the profits from 2021 were only £13bn. 

The reason for the high 2022 figure is the recent boom in oil prices which surpassed $120 a barrel at their peak.

I suspect this was a temporary boost, and the fact that the current price for a barrel is already down to below $80 makes me think I’m right. 

As such, the stock only seems extremely cheap looking at the last 12 months. And actually, the P/E ratio at the end of 2021 was at 11.8, which makes the stock seem less of a no-brainer buy.

The long term

Finally, another factor that makes BP look cheap is its future prospects. Oil and gas companies are similar to tobacco companies in that the products they sell have an uncertain future.

The oil behemoth does have an interest in what it hopes are future-proof renewables, making a $356m investment in low-carbon projects in the first half of 2022. However, over the same period, it invested $4.5bn in oil and gas projects. 

Spending 12 times more on oil projects than renewables tells me where the focus for the firm is. So even if the stock does look cheap, I’d be concerned about what the share price would do over the long term.

Taken together, I believe these three reasons explain why I won’t buy shares in the firm right now despite its cheap valuation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Could the Aston Martin share price ever get back to the IPO level?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith analyses the Aston Martin share price since the IPO in 2018 and explains why there's good reason for…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I think can beat the market

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons this pair of FTSE 250 shares could be set to do well in the coming five to…

Read more »

tesla cars line up
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’m watching Tesla stock

| Gordon Best

Gordon Best investigates why market favourite Tesla stock could have plenty of reasons to grow further in 2023, and explains…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Time for some last-minute ISA bargains in the stock market?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks real estate and banks are sectors to look at with just hours left to add cash to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Lindsell Train Global Equity still a good investment for an ISA or SIPP?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Lindsell Train Global Equity fund is owned by many ISA and SIPP investors. Here, Edward Sheldon provides a review…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock tanked in March and I just bought it while it’s cheap

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been buying a FTSE 100 stock that was hammered in March. He expects it to rebound in…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares bargain buys at under 50p?

| Charlie Keough

Despite a strong start to 2023, Lloyds shares have struggled in recent weeks. They're now below 50p and this Fool…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I think this is Warren Buffett’s best stock

| John Fieldsend

Warren Buffett’s incredible track record investing in companies makes his portfolio worth a look. Here’s what I think is his…

Read more »