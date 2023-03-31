Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £4,000 today for long-term passive income

How I’d invest £4,000 today for long-term passive income

The first thing Stephen Wright would do when investing £k is claim a 25% bonus. After that, it’s a diversified portfolio of stocks for passive income.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market can be a great way of earning passive income. Through buying shares and waiting for dividends, investors can start generating extra cash without having to do anything.

On 6 April, I’ll be able to start using my new Stocks and Shares ISA contribution limit. And I’ve got a very specific plan for my first £4,000.

Bonus cash

My first order of business is to give myself as much as possible to invest with. That’s why I’m planning to start by depositing £4,000 into my Lifetime ISA (LISA)

Up to a limit of £4,000 per year, LISA deposits are boosted by a 25% government bonus. That will turn my £4,000 deposit into £5,000 in investable cash.

I’ve already done this for the current financial year. But if I hadn’t – and if I had space in my £20,000 ISA limit – I’d look to do so immediately.

With an extra £1,000 to invest, the next job is to figure out what to buy. Dividend stocks can be a great source of passive income, but which ones should I buy?

Building a portfolio

In general, I like to build a diversified portfolio of shares. While it’s impossible to eliminate risk entirely when it comes to investing, I think this helps limit the danger of losing money.

Diversification isn’t just about investing in as many companies as possible. A portfolio with 25 oil investments is arguably less diversified than one with eight stocks from five different sectors.

I also think it’s important for income investors to maintain a long-term focus. This can mean buying stocks that don’t generate huge returns right now, but will do in the future.

With high-yield shares, it’s important to figure out whether or not the dividend is likely to be durable. Otherwise, something with a lower dividend yield that’s growing rapidly might be better in the long term.

Stocks to buy

So, which shares would I buy to build a diversified passive income portfolio today? Four stand out to me at the moment, two from the UK and two from the US.

In the UK, I’m looking at Diploma and Primary Health Properties. The former is a distributor of specialist industrial components and the latter is a healthcare landlord.

Across the pond, renewable energy company NextEra Energy and packaged foods business Kraft Heinz are catching my eye. Together, I think these could form a diversified investment portfolio.

None of these is without risk. A recession could inhibit Diploma’s growth; regulation could cut into NextEra’s profits; rising interest rates could weigh on Primary Health Properties; and increased competition could be a headwind for Kraft Heinz.

By owning them all together, though, I’d hope to limit the risks associated with any of them individually. And over time, I think each could grow into a source of significant passive income.

Investing

With £4,000 to invest, I’d look to put £1,000 into each of the shares I’ve mentioned here. And I’d use the extra £1,000 LISA bonus for an extra £250 of each.

From there, it’s about adding to my holdings regularly. Reinvesting the dividends I receive in the short term should help me build something substantial over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Diploma Plc and Kraft Heinz. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

I’m piling up cheap shares in 2023 while I can

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he's been hunting for cheap shares to buy and what he looks for when assessing their…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds dividend be a long-term goldmine?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers the prospects for the Lloyds dividend over the coming decade. Does the balance of risk and reward…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

I’d use £20,000 in the next stock market crash to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he’s not worrying about a stock market crash, but instead is proactively preparing to use one…

Read more »

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

What next for UK stocks as banks collapse and interest rates rise?

| G A Chester

Risk has just ratcheted up for companies with a particular set of characteristics. But for others, not much has changed…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in an ISA to earn a second income of £1,650 a year

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking to generate the maximum possible second income by investing in FTSE 100 dividend stocks. Here are five I'd…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Value Shares

Could the recent Clubcard changes spell trouble for Tesco shares?

| John Choong

Tesco shares have been on the rise since the start of the year, but could changes to its loyalty scheme…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

After steep falls, these FTSE 100 shares look dirt cheap to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

While the FTSE 100 has dropped 3.7% this month, these five Footsie flops have crashed as much as 23.5%. But…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

Are these the 2 best dividend stocks in the UK?

| James J. McCombie

After running a screen and having a think, Shell and RWS Holdings are my two prime UK dividend stock picks…

Read more »