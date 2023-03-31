Home » Investing Articles » Could the Lloyds dividend be a long-term goldmine?

Could the Lloyds dividend be a long-term goldmine?

Christopher Ruane considers the prospects for the Lloyds dividend over the coming decade. Does the balance of risk and reward make him want to invest?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last month, Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) raised its annual dividend by around 20%. The bank’s dividend yield is now over 5%, which for a FTSE 100 share like this I find attractive.

But might the dividend increases keep coming at the same level? After all, Lloyds is generating plenty of spare cash and the dividend is amply covered. It has not even returned yet to its pre-pandemic level.

If the Lloyds dividend keeps rising at its current rate, then after a decade it would be almost 15p per share (still, by the way, way less than half of what it was before the 2007 financial crisis). With Lloyds shares currently selling for less than 50p each, that would mean my prospective yield today would be 31%, making the shares a long-term goldmine.

Could that really happen – and should I buy?

Lloyds dividend forecast

In principle, I do think it could. Lloyds is hugely profitable and I expect it to remain so. It benefits from robust demand for financial services, well-known brands and a large customer base. Indeed, it is the country’s largest mortgage lender.

On the other hand, for the dividend to keep rising at its current level requires management willingness and financial capability.

I already have a doubt about management’s commitment to plough ever-larger sums into paying the dividend. Yes, this year’s increase was substantial. But it still leaves the payout well short of what it was before banks were compelled to suspend their dividends during the pandemic. That is despite the fact that Lloyds is currently rolling in cash, to the point it is spending £2bn at the moment buying back its own shares.

What about financial capability? Buying back those shares and cancelling them will mean fewer shares in circulation, which if profits are maintained should boost earnings per share. The Lloyds dividend is already amply covered by earnings. Last year, the payout was 2.4p per share, less than a third of the bank’s 7.3p of basic earnings per share.

But can earnings continue at their current level?

Financial storm clouds

I have my doubts. The bank has repeatedly stressed that the quality of its loan book remains high and defaults are low. But in an environment of high inflation and rising interest rates, there is a real possibility that the default rate will rise. Throw in the prospect of a property market slowdown, or crash, and I think the prospect of higher default rates increases.

I see that as a risk in the current environment and the recent run of bank problems in the US and Switzerland has made me more nervous. Lloyds has a better capital buffer now than it did in 2007. However, banking crises are about confidence not just financial reality. If one UK financial institution sneezes, I am concerned that all British banks may catch a cold.

In such a situation, I do not merely expect the Lloyds dividend to increase at a slower rate than now. I see a possibility it could be stopped altogether if there is a full-blown financial crisis at some point in the coming decade. I have no plans to add the shares (or any banking shares) to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

I’d use £20,000 in the next stock market crash to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he’s not worrying about a stock market crash, but instead is proactively preparing to use one…

Read more »

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

What next for UK stocks as banks collapse and interest rates rise?

| G A Chester

Risk has just ratcheted up for companies with a particular set of characteristics. But for others, not much has changed…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in an ISA to earn a second income of £1,650 a year

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking to generate the maximum possible second income by investing in FTSE 100 dividend stocks. Here are five I'd…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Value Shares

Could the recent Clubcard changes spell trouble for Tesco shares?

| John Choong

Tesco shares have been on the rise since the start of the year, but could changes to its loyalty scheme…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

After steep falls, these FTSE 100 shares look dirt cheap to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

While the FTSE 100 has dropped 3.7% this month, these five Footsie flops have crashed as much as 23.5%. But…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

Are these the 2 best dividend stocks in the UK?

| James J. McCombie

After running a screen and having a think, Shell and RWS Holdings are my two prime UK dividend stock picks…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Dividend Shares

How I’d invest £5 a day in an ISA to earn tax-free passive income for life

| Harvey Jones

Investing little and often in dividend-paying FTSE 100 shares can help me generate the passive income I need to enjoy…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Only 5 days left to open a Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The 2022/23 tax year ends on 5 April, while the 2023/24 season starts on 6 April. Both are key dates…

Read more »