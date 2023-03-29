Home » Investing Articles » 2 US growth stocks to buy for 2023 to boost an ISA

2 US growth stocks to buy for 2023 to boost an ISA

Despite the recent turmoil, there remain plenty of top-notch US growth stocks that have the potential to deliver explosive long-terms gains.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying and holding growth stocks hasn’t been the most lucrative investment decision lately. With the stock market throwing a bit of a tantrum in the face of rising interest rates, many firms historically trading at a premium have seen their valuations plummet.

However, despite the seemingly high level of short-term pessimism, this volatility may have created rare opportunities to snap up top-notch stocks at discounted prices. This seems especially true for two innovative medical companies in my ISA.

Investing in the future of surgery

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is the global leader in robotic surgery, controlling approximately 80% of the market. Today, 7,544  da Vinci systems are deployed across hospitals and clinics worldwide. This technology is what enables surgeons to perform robot-assisted surgery. And since the procedures are minimally invasive, recovery times and patient risk are significantly reduced.

What’s more, the firm follows a razor-and-blade business model. It sells its da Vinci machines at low margins to improve affordability. But the growth stock’s real profits are generated from the sale of consumable products that are required to use its technology, such as scalpels.

This approach to doing business not only creates repeat sales but establishes Intuitive Surgical at the heart of a hospital’s supply chain. It helps to build stronger relationships with customers. And with few alternatives to pick from, the company enjoys some significant pricing power.

Of course, this impressive stature hasn’t gone unnoticed. Even after its recent share price tumble, the stock continues to trade at a forward P/E ratio of 47 times! Therefore, the slightest hiccup in results will likely trigger considerably more future volatility.

Paying such a high premium is likely to put off many investors. But considering the US robotic-assisted surgery market is expected to grow by 16.5% every year until 2030, today’s price tag may be relatively cheap, providing the growth stock remains the industry leader.

A non-invasive medical stock

Another technologically-driven healthcare company that’s taken a beating in 2022 is Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI). The firm specialises in non-invasive medical monitoring technology. And its devices are used in hospitals worldwide.

The group’s Signal Extraction Technology (SET) drives the bulk of revenue. It’s embedded into devices that sit on a patient’s finger to detect oxygen saturation in the bloodstream and other critical factors. This is known as pulse oximetry. And there are a lot of competing devices. But most suffer from data inaccuracies due to patient movement and even have a habit of triggering false alarms.

With management diversifying its portfolio into new medical devices, the firm’s overdependence on this product line may soon be over. And with a new medical-grade smartwatch in the pipeline pending regulatory approval, the company is standing at the gates of an estimated $30bn market opportunity. That said, new products are always a risk.

Just like Intuitive Surgical, this long-term potential commands a lofty price tag at a forward P/E ratio of 36 times. And that’s even after shares were hammered into the ground in 2022. Nevertheless, given its impressive track record and continued demand for accurate medical monitoring devices, this growth stock seems like an excellent addition to an ISA.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Intuitive Surgical and Masimo. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Intuitive Surgical and Masimo. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

The abrdn share price has soared in 6 months. Is there still time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The abrdn share price might be on a bit of a bull run now, but we need to look at…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I’m avoiding in April 2023

| Gordon Best

The stock market is becoming more challenging as uncertainty and fear of a recession grows. Which UK shares am I…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

7% yield! 1 of the top dividend shares to buy in April

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

High yields can be a warning sign, but there are exceptions. And these cheap dividend shares look to be positioned…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How to invest £300 a month using the Warren Buffett method

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett has built a $100bn fortune in the stock market over the last 80 years. Yet investors with just…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Barclays shares in 2023 and 2024

| John Choong

Bank shares such as Barclays are a great way to earn passive income. So, what are the forecast dividends for…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

3 funds for dividend income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investing in funds can be an easy way to generate dividend income. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights a selection of products…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should investors buy Airtel Africa shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Airtel Africa shares currently offer an attractive 4% dividend yield. Are they worth buying? Edward Sheldon offers his take on…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity for huge Stocks and Shares ISA returns?

| Charlie Carman

The Stocks and Shares ISA deadline is fast approaching. Could this be a rare opportunity for our writer to invest…

Read more »