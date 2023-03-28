Home » Investing Articles » Should I  buy Scottish Mortgage shares near their 12-month low?

Should I  buy Scottish Mortgage shares near their 12-month low?

Scottish Mortgage shares have dropped sharply in price and now trade well below their net asset value. Our writer spies a buying opportunity for his portfolio.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For a while, the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) seemed to have the Midas touch. Its early investments in fast-growing tech giants like Tesla were hugely rewarding. Scottish Mortgage shares are up over 50% in the past five years.

Lately though, performance has been less impressive. Over the past year, the shares have dropped 35% in value. Indeed, they are currently just pennies away from their lowest price over the past year.

Could now be the perfect moment for me to buy the shares? I do not try to time the markets, so the question here is whether I think Scottish Mortgage shares currently trade significantly below what I think their long-term value is likely to be in coming years.

Valuation challenges

As an investment trust, the fund actually publishes its net asset value on a daily basis. Yesterday for example, it reported its net asset value was between £7.98 and £8.28 per share, depending on what specific definition is used.

With Scottish Mortgage shares closing yesterday’s market session at £6.50 apiece, they are now trading at a sizeable discount to their net asset value. Effectively, I can buy around £8 worth of assets for £6.50.

That may sound a lot like a bargain — but things are not necessarily so simple. After all, the valuation is based on the underlying valuations of the firm’s holdings. Those may not accurately reflect the long-term value of the companies in question.

Tesla, for example, has lost 47% of its value in the past year despite rising 77% so far in 2023. I do not think the actual value of the business has swung around quite so wildly. Rather, what has been moving dramatically is how investors assess it.

The significant discount to net asset value attracts me. But what I am really interested in is how I think the price of Scottish Mortgage shares compares to what I expect their long-term value to be.

Pros and cons

I am upbeat about the outlook for the trust. Its strategy of trying to find early stage growth companies that could become sizeable businesses has proven very successful in the past. I think it can do well again in the future.

For now, growth shares have lost some of their appeal for investors. That has hurt prices, leading to Scottish Mortgage shares losing value too. But as a long-term investor, I think growth shares falling out of fashion could actually be good news for the trust. It can hopefully scoop up stakes in some promising companies at attractive prices.

There are risks. Tech shares have fallen in value, but some still look expensive. With the era of easy money receding into history, tech firms are now under more pressure to make a profit. Some of them may struggle to adapt to such an environment, hurting their valuations.

I’d buy the shares

On balance though, I think Scottish Mortgage shares now look very attractively priced for a patient investor like me.

If I had spare money to invest today, I would buy some for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

8%+ yields! Two dividend shares on my April shopping list

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane identifies a pair of FTSE 100 dividend shares he thinks could make attractively-priced additions to his portfolio in…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

This stock could be one of the FTSE 100’s greatest bargains

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock trades on a P/E ratio of around 12 and has a yield of 5%. At current…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Hedge funds expect these 3 UK shares to tank

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon examines short selling data from the Financial Conduct Authority and highlights three UK shares being shorted by hedge…

Read more »

Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.
Investing Articles

5 takeaways from Fundsmith’s annual meeting

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fundsmith’s annual shareholder meeting always provides plenty of insights for investors. Here are some takeaways from this year’s event.

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

I’d buy 2,115 shares of this stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| John Fieldsend

If I wanted to earn £1,000 a year in passive income, I could achieve that figure through owning shares in…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

8% yield! Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares before they go ex-dividend?

| John Choong

Taylor Wimpey shares are about to go ex-dividend. With that in mind, should I buy the housebuilder's stock for its…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

boohoo shares: a rare chance to get rich?

| Charlie Carman

boohoo shares are down 40% over 12 months, but there are signs they're bouncing back from a five-year low. Could…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Are Yalla shares hugely undervalued?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why investors should consider Yalla shares with the company’s enterprise value sitting at just two times…

Read more »