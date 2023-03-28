Home » Investing Articles » 8% yield! Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares before they go ex-dividend?

8% yield! Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares before they go ex-dividend?

Taylor Wimpey shares are about to go ex-dividend. With that in mind, should I buy the housebuilder’s stock for its massive dividend yield?

John Choong
More Insight
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
UK money in a Jar on a background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW) shares are set to go ex-dividend on Thursday. This is the date by which an investor must own a stock to receive its next dividend. This currently stands at 4.8p per share. So, with a massive dividend yield of 8%, should I buy the stock?

Paying dividends

I think there’s a strong case to buy Taylor Wimpey shares for its upcoming dividend. For starters, the conglomerate has a rich history of paying lucrative yields, and its upcoming payout is evidence of that.

Taylor WImpey Dividend History.
Data source: Taylor Wimpey

In fact, I feel Taylor Wimpey shares are one of better purchases for investors seeking passive income. That’s because the firm’s 8% dividend yield puts it in the top quartile of British dividend payers. It even trumps the industry average yield of 5.9%.

When considering the fact that peers Persimmon and Barratt are cutting their payouts, Taylor Wimpey’s strong yield is testament to its excellent dividend policy. And unlike its peers, the developer’s dividend policy is one that’s asset-based rather than earnings-based.

This allows the group to pay shareholders lucrative yields during both good and bad times. As a result of this, management has reiterated its intention to return either at least £250m, or 7.5% of the builder’s net assets, to shareholders annually.

Headwinds dissipating

Aside from the upcoming dividend, however, I see plenty of other reasons to buy Taylor Wimpey shares — mainly for their longer-term potential.

For one, house prices in the UK have a strong history of going up in value over time. This leaves plenty of room for earnings to expand, and consequently its dividends as well. After all, the FTSE 100 stalwart paid large special dividends before the pandemic hit.

As for the short term, house prices don’t seem to be falling as drastically as initially forecast. And with wage costs, build-cost inflation, and mortgage rates declining, Taylor Wimpey may be in for a pleasant surprise if house prices continue to remain sturdy.

Average House Price.
Data source: Nationwide, Halifax, Rightmove

Are the shares worth owning?

On that basis, is the stock a no-brainer buy? Well, all indications seem to point towards me saying yes. The housebuilder has an impeccable dividend policy that’s been stress-tested and an even better set of financials.

Taylor Wimpey Financials.
Data source: Taylor Wimpey

What’s more, the stock’s valuation multiples indicate superb value. Considering the long-term outlook, I’d argue that the current share price is a bargain.

MetricsTaylor WimpeyIndustry Average
Price-to-book (P/B) ratio0.90.9
Price-to-sales (P/S) ratio0.90.8
Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio6.39.8
Forward price-to-sales (FP/S) ratio1.21.2
Forward price-to-earnings (FP/E) ratio12.810.4
Data source: Google Finance

And although several brokers such as Deutsche and Liberium only rate Taylor Wimpey shares a ‘hold’, I’m more incline to agree with Jefferies, which has a ‘buy’ rating, with a target price of £1.54. This would present me with a potential gain of approximately 34% if I were to add to my position today.

There’s certainly the risk that house prices plunge from here, but having analysed all the data for now, I don’t see an outright crash in the housing market. Thus, I don’t see why I shouldn’t continue building my stake in Taylor Wimpey, especially at these prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

8%+ yields! Two dividend shares on my April shopping list

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane identifies a pair of FTSE 100 dividend shares he thinks could make attractively-priced additions to his portfolio in…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

This stock could be one of the FTSE 100’s greatest bargains

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock trades on a P/E ratio of around 12 and has a yield of 5%. At current…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Hedge funds expect these 3 UK shares to tank

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon examines short selling data from the Financial Conduct Authority and highlights three UK shares being shorted by hedge…

Read more »

Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.
Investing Articles

5 takeaways from Fundsmith’s annual meeting

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fundsmith’s annual shareholder meeting always provides plenty of insights for investors. Here are some takeaways from this year’s event.

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

I’d buy 2,115 shares of this stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| John Fieldsend

If I wanted to earn £1,000 a year in passive income, I could achieve that figure through owning shares in…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

boohoo shares: a rare chance to get rich?

| Charlie Carman

boohoo shares are down 40% over 12 months, but there are signs they're bouncing back from a five-year low. Could…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Are Yalla shares hugely undervalued?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why investors should consider Yalla shares with the company’s enterprise value sitting at just two times…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Collective

Can you really afford to retire seriously early?

| Malcolm Wheatley

Forget 66 or so: for the FIRE crowd, early retirement means retiring in your 40s or 50s. The problem: what…

Read more »