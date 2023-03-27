Home » Investing Articles » Better insurance stock buy: Legal & General vs Admiral

Better insurance stock buy: Legal & General vs Admiral

Today, the long-term investing case for two insurance stocks is put forward by a couple of our Foolish contributors.

Latest posts by Duelling Fools (see all)
Published
| More on:
Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Insurance companies have been weighed down since recent turbulence in the stock market kicked off in the second week of March with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, with many share prices at around a 10% discount to where they were trading a month ago.

So we asked two Fools to name their favourite shares in the sector right now, and why. As ever, note that returns are not guaranteed and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

By Christopher Ruane: What makes for a good insurance business?

Like any business, it needs to attract customers. In that regard, I think Legal & General’s (LSE:LGEN) iconic brand and long history are a strong competitive advantage.

It needs to underwrite profitably. Legal & General focuses on lines like household and general rather than more exotic lines like catastrophe insurance. That means its policy claim costs from year to year should fall within a fairly well-defined range rather than be low for years on end then suddenly skyrocket. The business made a post-tax profit of over £2bn last year.

Despite that, this insurance stock has a market capitalisation of under £14bn. That means it trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of around 6, which I see as excellent value. If I had spare cash to invest right now, I would add the shares to my portfolio.

Legal & General is in the business of managing risks but faces some of its own. Volatile stock markets could hurt investment returns. That might be bad for profitability at both the insurance and investment management divisions of the firm.

How could investing in such a business benefit me as a shareholder?

The key attraction for me is the company’s dividends. The yield is currently 8.5%. While dividends are never guaranteed, Legal & General has set out a strategy that anticipates annual dividend increases of around 5% over the next couple of years. Its large profits mean that such a payout will be comfortably covered, if it can maintain its current business performance.

Christopher Ruane has no position in Legal & General

Admiral: best-in-class underwriting

By Stephen Wright: I think Admiral (LSE:ADM) is the best of the UK insurers. To see why, think about the two ways insurance companies make money.

The first is by underwriting – paying out less in claims than they collect in premiums. The second is by investing their float – in the style of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

It’s in the underwriting division where I think Admiral clearly stands out. Profits here are measured by the combined operating ratio.

The combined ratio adds the company’s expenses and divides them by premiums. A lower number is better and 100% is break even.

A look at the combined ratio for the broader motor industry illustrates how difficult underwriting has been for insurers. But the story for Admiral is quite different. 

Combined Operating Ratio
YearAdmiralIndustry
2022102106
20217397
20206991
201980101
20188294
20178097
201691109
201581104
201483101
201383100

This kind of outperformance doesn’t happen by accident. Admiral has managed to achieve this by leaning into technology, data and AI to help find the most profitable risks to insure.

In 2022, the company’s combined ratio climbed above 100%, largely due to inflation. And I see inflation as the biggest risk for the company’s profitability going forward.

Higher used-car prices and more expensive repairs might be a headwind in the near term. But I think Admiral is the best British insurance stock for investors to buy for the long term.

Stephen Wright owns shares in Berkshire Hathaway.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust the next Woodford?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a lot of exposure to unlisted companies. Could it go the same way as Woodford…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Investing £10k in Tesco shares could generate substantial passive income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesco shares currently offer a healthy dividend yield. Here’s how much passive income a £10,000 investment could deliver in the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 penny shares that are worth a look right now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Penny shares have the potential to produce explosive returns for investors. Here’s a look at two that stand out for…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

A second income for life? This fledgling dividend hero could be my saviour

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

The cost of living is still rising so I need a second income for life right now. It appears an…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Alphabet stock is back above $100! Should I buy?

| John Choong

Having spent the better part of last month under $100, Alphabet stock has finally hit triple digits again. Could now…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing For Beginners

If a stock market crash is coming, I want to own these two stocks

| Mark Tovey

I think these two stocks could protect me from a market crash. To pick them, I analysed commodity price trends…

Read more »

Back view of blue NIO EP9 electric vehicle
Investing Articles

Should I buy NIO shares under $9 for the massive discount?

| John Fieldsend

NIO shares are down 85% in only a couple of years. Is this a rare chance for me to buy…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

1 penny stock down 77% that I’d buy today!

| Ben McPoland

Penny stocks can deliver handsome returns despite their inherent riskiness. Here's one out-of-favour share that I think looks appealing.

Read more »