Home » Investing Articles » 1 cheap ex-penny stock set for huge potential growth and dividends!

1 cheap ex-penny stock set for huge potential growth and dividends!

The UK mobile payments space is forecast to reach $867.25bn by 2027, and this rapidly rising ex-penny stock is perfectly positioned to rise this tailwind.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The world of penny stocks is fraught with volatility and danger. That’s because these often tiny enterprises lack the resources, talent, or experience to succeed on their ambitious journeys. And yet, every once in a while, a diamond in the rough emerges.

Fonix Mobile (LSE:FNX) is a rather unique mobile payments enterprise that’s recently left the penny stock territory. And despite a recent pullback in share price, the underlying business seems to be thriving. Let’s take a closer look at what could be a rare combination of high-quality growth and income for long-term investors.

Tapping into the tailwinds of digital payments

Mobile payment technology is a relatively new innovation. But there are already plenty of heavy-hitting industry titans dominating the space. So how has Fonix Mobile, a £200m market-cap company, managed to stand out and capture its own slice of market share?

Instead of charging a transaction directly to a debit or credit card, someone using Fonix’s mobile payment network will see the charge added to their mobile phone bill.

This effectively turns any mobile device into a cash register that provides a lot of conveniences. So much so that there are already 18 million people using it. And this adoption continues to rise.

Total revenue for the last six months came in 14.7% higher than a year ago at £32.8m. This came paired with a 12.3% increase in net income. And since management’s dividend policy is to pay out 75% of adjusted EPS to shareholders, dividends just got bumped even higher, pushing the yield to 3.4%.

Needless to say, this level of revenue and profit growth coming from a (albeit former) penny stock isn’t exactly typical. Furthermore, with new businesses accepting Fonix’s payment solution, and old customers — like ITV — extending their contracts, the firm looks primed to continue thriving. And with the UK mobile payments market size forecast to grow at a 30.1% compounded rate reaching $867.25bn by 2027, there remains immense long-term growth potential.

Even ex-penny stocks aren’t risk-free

While accelerating growth and generous dividend policies are undoubtedly attractive, that doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed to continue in the future.

Fonix Mobile is a cash-generating machine. But only when transactions are flowing through its payment network. And with the latest UK inflation data revealing further increases in food and energy prices, discretionary consumer spending is facing increasingly strong headwinds.

But a potentially more severe threat is the stock’s overdependence on a few key customers. While management is slowly expanding its pool of merchants, earnings remain highly dependent on just 10 of them. And should any decide to jump ship, it could severely harm the firm’s cash flow.

Obviously, that’s quite a big weakness to carefully consider. And it could take a long time for this small enterprise to diversify its merchant pool sufficiently to eliminate this threat.

However, the company is delivering accelerating double-digit revenue, profit, and dividend growth while trading at a relatively cheap P/E ratio of just 23. Therefore, I feel it’s a risk worth taking with a small position within my growth portfolio. And it’s why I’m tempted to snatch up some shares once I have more capital at hand.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fonix Mobile Plc and ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

How to invest £20k in a Stocks & Shares ISA before the deadline

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The 5 April Stocks and Shares ISA deadline is fast approaching but what is the best strategy for investing the…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Up 56% in a year, has the Rolls-Royce share price peaked?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers whether the Rolls-Royce share price already accounts for a lot of engineer's positive potential as travel demand…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Barclays shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Barclays shares after the unloved British bank slumped following the SVB-induced American…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

My £8 a day passive income game plan

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd target growing passive income streams by using a daily saving habit to invest in dividend…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

No savings? Drip-feed £500 a month into UK shares and aim to retire in comfort

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying UK shares could help investors worried about retirement boost their wealth and establish a sizable nest egg. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

At less than £7, are Scottish Mortgage shares no-brainer buys?

| John Fieldsend

After falling a further 8% in value, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares seems like a bargain. But are they, and…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Will the stock market recover in 2023?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

An updated forecast indicates the UK stock market might be primed for an impressive recovery in 2023. What should investors…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

2 income stocks to buy after the market correction!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details two income stocks investors should buy after the recent sell-off which saw some companies lose 20%…

Read more »