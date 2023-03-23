Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK shares I’d buy to hold for 10 years! 

2 UK shares I’d buy to hold for 10 years! 

I’m searching for the best UK shares that could make me, as a long-term investor, supreme returns. Here are two very-different companies on my wishlist.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I don’t have unlimited funds I can use to buy UK shares. But here are two I’d like to buy when I have spare cash to invest.

Kainos Group

Artificial intelligence (AI) looks set to be the biggest technological advance of the next decade. This new frontier is still in its early stages but the recent buzz around Open AI’s chatbot ChatGPT underlines its huge potential, and the possibility for UK share investors to make some decent cash.

In a recent blogpost Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates commented of AI:

“It will change the way people work, learn, travel, get health care, and communicate with each other. Entire industries will reorient around it. Businesses will distinguish themselves by how well they use it.”

He went on to describe the development of AI as being “as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the Internet, and the mobile phone.” That’s quite a big statement, I’m sure you’ll agree.

Kainos Group (LSE:KNOS) is a UK share I’m considering buying to capitalise on this tech revolution. It provides a range of AI-driven services including machine learning, fraud detection, document reviewing and fault detection.

The business supplies IT solutions to the public and commercial sectors. And thanks to strong demand for its AI and cloud-based technology, revenues at its Digital Services division soared 17% in the six months to September.

Kainos is about more than just AI though. It is also a major partner of US software giant Workday, an arrangement which delivers strong revenues in its own right. Such diversification gives growth an extra boost while also reducing risk.

Today, the firm trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.4 times. Firms with high valuations like this are especially vulnerable to share price slumps if newsflow suddenly worsens.

Yet, on balance, I believe the potential long-term rewards associated with owning Kainos shares offset this risk.

Grainger

The operations of residential landlord Grainger (LSE:GRI) couldn’t be more different to those of Kainos. But this is a UK share I’m also expecting to deliver robust profits growth over the next 10 years.

This is because private rents in Britain appear on course to continue soaring. Latest Office for National Statistics data showed rent inflation speed to 4.7% in the 12 months to February. This was the highest rate of growth for seven years.

It’s my opinion that rents will keep rising at a rapid pace for the foreseeable future. Weak housebuilding activity and an exodus of buy-to-let investors — combined with steady growth in the UK population — means a shortage of rental properties will persist.

As the country’s largest-listed residential landlord Grainger is well-placed to exploit this theme. And it has a £1.8bn development pipeline to help it maximise rental income.

Profits here may suffer in the short term due to high building cost inflation. But solid rental growth means earnings here could still impress.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Kainos Group Plc and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Is inflation good for these 2 FTSE 100 stocks?

| James Beard

It's widely believed that inflation is bad for the economy. But our writer thinks these two FTSE 100 stocks will…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks with the biggest FTSE 100 yields. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Falling share prices have been pushing up the yields on some of our big dividend stocks. Are they sustainable long-term…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

How I’m preparing for the great stock market crash of 2023

| Harvey Jones

A stock market crash is a terrific opportunity to buy my favourite shares at a reduced price, but only if…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Collective

The psychologically unimportant FTSE 8,000 level

| Owain Bennallack

The FTSE 100 index recently hit the 8,000 points level – at around the same time as I hit my…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

3 things that could tank the Lloyds share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price has fallen since its early 2023 recovery, although it's holding up so far. But dangers still…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

UK bank shares are rebounding. So are they still cheap?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Bank shares dived on Monday morning, but then rebounded strongly over three days. After diving and then surging, are these…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Teetering banks spook investors

| Malcolm Wheatley

Are we headed for 2007, 2008, or something else? No one knows. Banks may look cheap, but are probably bargepole…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

Could the next stock market crash actually help me build wealth faster?

| Christopher Ruane

Is a stock market crash always bad news for investors? Christopher Ruane doesn't think so -- and is preparing for…

Read more »