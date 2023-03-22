Home » Investing Articles » Could the next stock market crash actually help me build wealth faster?

Could the next stock market crash actually help me build wealth faster?

Is a stock market crash always bad news for investors? Christopher Ruane doesn’t think so — and is preparing for the next one, whenever it comes.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
positive mental health woman

Image source: Getty Image

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The words ‘stock market crash’ strike fear into the heart of many investors. Such crashes are not very common. While the market moves down from time to time, a crash is more than just a downwards movement. One common definition of a crash is a value loss of 20% or more in a short period of time.

I do not know when the next crash will be. Nor, in fact, does anyone. But it is bound to happen sooner or later.

Rather than striking fear into my heart, that could be great news for me – depending on how I choose to act.

Why a crash could be a great opportunity

What happens in a stock market crash?

The price buyers are willing to pay and sellers to accept for a share usually falls – sometimes dramatically.

But what about the intrinsic value of that share? Is it worth so much less than it was just days before?

Sometimes it may be. For example, if a bank run causes a stock market crash, bank shares might fall. That could reflect investors’ perceptions (or fears) that following a run at a competitor, a bank will lose some customers and its future profitability could be affected. In other words, a lower share price could simply reflect the fact that in light of events a reduced business valuation seems realistic.

However, that is not always what happens in a stock market crash. Take a look at the chart below showing the share price of Howden Joinery, for example.

Note the sharp fall in early 2020 when we saw a pandemic-related crash.

Did the pandemic affect the short-term prospects for Howden? Absolutely. Profits ended up falling 30% in 2020 compared to the prior year. But did the pandemic change Howden’s long-term prospects dramatically enough to see the sort of fall seen in the chart above?

Judging probabilities

We now know that the answer was no. If I had bought Howden shares in the March 2020 stock market crash, I could have more than doubled my money in only a year-and-a-half.

But in a crash one must make forward-looking decisions. In 2020 I did not have the benefit of hindsight about Howden I have now.

In practice that means that as an investor I try to assess probabilities. By sticking to businesses I understand when considering what shares to add to my portfolio, I feel better able to judge whether they may be affected by certain events. That can help me value them, so that if a stock market crash pushes their price down well below that value, I feel reasonably confident that I am eyeing a bargain not a value trap.

Getting ready today

That is why I try to invest only in areas I understand where I feel I can evaluate a company’s value and prospects.

My investing philosophy is all about trying to buy great companies at attractive prices. A crash that pushes down the share prices even of companies with broadly unchanged prospects could help me do just that, hopefully speeding up my efforts to build wealth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Howden Joinery Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

The banking crisis is my chance to buy these 2 cheap shares and I’m not going to miss it

| Harvey Jones

Buying cheap shares and holding them for the long term is my strategy for building retirement wealth and I think…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Should I buy Barclays shares in this banking crisis?

| John Choong

Amid the collapse of SVB, Barclays shares have suffered over the past couple of weeks. But could this be a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

When will UK bank shares recover?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks that it will take time for UK bank shares to recover as confidence returns. But why does…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Forget a Cash ISA! I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn passive income for life

| John Fieldsend

If I had a £20,000 sum to invest, I think a Stocks and Shares ISA is a far better option…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

3 penny shares under 70p to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

When stock markets fall, penny shares can often drop the furthest. I've been examining AIM in search of today's best…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest in ITV shares to earn a £100 monthly income

| Charlie Carman

ITV shares offer an attractive dividend yield. How many would our writer need to buy in order to secure a…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Growth Shares

What’s all the fuss about with the Kodal share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith zones in on the Kodal share price, given the jump in recent months on the basis of securing…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

How could I become the next Warren Buffett?

| Gordon Best

There are many ways to succeed in the market, but investing legend Warren Buffett has been doing so for six…

Read more »