Home » Investing Articles » Is it safe to buy UK bank shares?

Is it safe to buy UK bank shares?

Stephen Wright thinks investors can’t count on regulators, governments, or central banks when thinking about whether or not to buy shares in UK financials.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Risk reward ratio / risk management concept

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Key Points

  • The current liquidity concerns in the banking sector are different to previous banking crises
  • In the event of a bank failure, customers could be rescued while banks and shareholders are wiped out
  • UK banks have a different customer base to the institutions that have found themselves in trouble in the US

According to Warren Buffett, the first rule of investing is to avoid losing money. The only way to do this is to understand the risks and what could go wrong when finding shares to buy. 

Right now, shares in UK banks are trading at some really attractive prices. But while I think this could be a great opportunity, it looks to me like the risks involved are both real and significant..

Risks

First of all, let’s get clear on what the risks are and why investors should take them seriously. 

In the short term, the biggest risk facing UK banks is that a liquidity crisis might cause them to fail. If that happens, it would be a disaster for shareholders.

I’ve heard two major lines of response to this risk in the news recently. I don’t find either one convincing.

Regulation

The first is that the UK banks (especially the bigger banks) have faced tougher regulations since 2008 and these will prevent them from failing. I think this is clearly mistaken.

It’s true that the banking sector is more carefully regulated than it was. But no two crises are the same, and SVB Financial in the US didn’t fail because its assets went bad – it failed because it didn’t have enough liquidity.

That’s why I don’t see that the regulations designed to prevent a repeat of the 2008 crisis have any relevance to the current situation. The threat to the banking sector at the moment comes from liquidity, not loans going bad.

Importance

The other response I’ve heard is that the big banks on both sides of the Atlantic are extremely important. So the central banks and/or governments in each case will have no choice but to shore them up if necessary.

I think this is probably true, but I don’t think that’s any use to shareholders. The example of SVB financial seems to bear this out. 

In the US, customers who had deposits with SVB have – to some extent – been protected. But as far as I can see, the bank’s shareholders haven’t been bailed out in any way.

The fact that authorities might have to protect bank customers doesn’t entail that the banks themselves – or their shareholders – will receive any kind of support. So I don’t think this line of response is any good, either.

Risks and rewards

I think a lot of investors are taking the view that the UK banks – especially the biggest and most important ones – simply can’t fail. And I think they’re dead wrong.

In my view, the entire issue comes down to one thing and one thing alone. Are the customers of the UK banks about to demand their deposits in a way that causes a liquidity crisis?

If they are, then I think the banks and their shareholders are in big trouble. If they aren’t, then this is a terrific opportunity to buy shares in UK banks.

I’m of the view that they aren’t. The US bank failures came from tech start-ups needing their deposits back and UK banks have much less exposure to these businesses.

I think that shares in UK banks are a bargain right now. But the risks are serious and I’m taking them extremely seriously.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As stock markets dive, here’s Warren Buffett’s advice

| Cliff D'Arcy

After two mid-sized US banks collapsed, panic swept global stock markets. As investors rush to sell, here are some soothing…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Stock market slide: a golden opportunity to make money?

| Cliff D'Arcy

In this latest stock market slide, the FTSE 100 has lost nearly 9% since mid-February. But falling prices often mean…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

Here’s how I could invest £5k in a Stocks and Shares ISA to get £450 income a year 

| Harvey Jones

I'm sifting through my final Stocks and Shares ISA choices and this super-high-yielding FTSE 100 insurer looks very appealing to…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Investing a £20k ISA in these 2 dividend stocks would give me income of £100 a month 

| Harvey Jones

These two FTSE 100 dividend stocks were hit by last week's sell-off, but that makes them cheaper to buy and…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

Three reasons to buy Lloyds’ shares at a bargain price right now

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds’ shares have fallen on a broad drop in banking stocks but there are three key reasons for me why…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

Is March a can’t-miss opportunity to get rich with UK shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

UK shares are being hit hard by growing fears within banking. But is this a rare opportunity to drive investment…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Start building a lifelong passive income with just £5 a day

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Saving a few pounds a day can create a passive income of nearly £50k! Zaven Boyrazian explains how, and what…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

4 top stocks to buy before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The 5 April Stocks and Shares ISA deadline is only a few weeks away, but what are the best stocks…

Read more »