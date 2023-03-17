Home » Investing Articles » Up 10% yesterday: what on earth’s going on with the Rentokil Initial share price?

Up 10% yesterday: what on earth’s going on with the Rentokil Initial share price?

Expansion in America is going well and the Rentokil Initial share price is on the move to reflect the ongoing business progress.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rentokil Initial (LSE: RTO) share price shot up by 10% yesterday. And it’s about the same amount higher over the past year.

That’s quite a stunt for a big FTSE 100 stock at the best of times. But it’s even more remarkable given the terrible market sentiment we’ve endured this week.

So the commercial pest control company must have said something positive to excite the market. And it did.

The good news came with the full-year results report for 2022. The company posted a robust set of figures and a positive outlook.

Chief executive Andy Ransom pointed to organic revenue growth of almost 7% year on year. 

But a big part of yesterday’s stock move occurred due to reassurance that the big acquisition of Terminix is going well.

Big in America

Rentokil Initial announced the takeover of the American company in December 2021. And at the time, Ransom said the combination of the two businesses would create the global leader in commercial, residential and termite pest control. 

And the enlarged enterprise would have a substantial presence in North America — the world’s largest pest control market. 

In yesterday’s report, Ransom said early progress on integration of the acquisition has been excellent. And the company now has increased expectations for total cost-saving synergies, up from around $150m to at least $200m by the end of 2025.

The situation reinforces the directors’ strong conviction in the enlarged company’s financial and strategic opportunities in the years ahead.

And the outlook for 2023 is bullish. The business has been managing cost inflation well by raising its selling prices. And it expects profit margins to actually increase a bit. But on top of that, earnings look set to rise by a mid-teen percentage during 2023.

Looking further ahead, the directors increased their guidance for organic revenue growth in 2025. They now expect to achieve a gain of at least 5% rather than the 4% to 5% previously estimated.

Cash-generating acquisitive growth

But organic growth isn’t the only game in town for Rentokil Initial. In addition, the company made 52 other acquisitions as well as Terminix during 2022. And there’s a robust pipeline of high-quality acquisition opportunities in place for 2023.

Meanwhile, the company’s debts seem to be under control. And there’s an impressive multi-year record of steady growth in revenue, operating cash flow and shareholder dividends.

But all this good stuff comes at a price for investors, as demonstrated in the valuation. The forward-looking earnings multiple is near 24 for 2023. And the anticipated dividend yield is about 1.4%.

That suggests the stock may be up with events. And a high-looking valuation can bring risks for investors. For example, if the business goes ex-growth in the future, any valuation derating may be brutal for the share price.

Nevertheless, this company shows many signs of a growth story in good health. And it may be worth investors’ time to dig in with deeper research now.  

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is now down in 2023. Should I be worried?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 is down 8% from its 16 February peak, with bank shares hit particularly hard. It's now showing…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap value stocks for big dividends

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my endless hunt for the cheapest value stocks, I found these two huge bargains hiding in the FTSE 100.…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Down 87%, should I snap up this UK fashion stock for only 53p?

| John Fieldsend

After falling 87% in three years, a pound coin just about gets me two shares in this UK fashion stock.…

Read more »

Grattan Bridge in Dublin, Ireland, on the River Liffey at sunset
Investing Articles

It’s St Patrick’s Day! Which of these Irish stocks should I buy for a second income?

| James Beard

I'm looking for shares that will give me a second income. On St Patrick's Day, I've identified three stocks in…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £350 monthly in dividend stocks to afford a Ferrari

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he could invest his way to buying a supercar using a strategy involving reinvesting income from…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

As fears of a stock market crash grow, are Santander shares a buy?

| Gordon Best

Collapsing US banks caused major global sell-offs and fears of a stock market crash. But do cheaper Santander shares offer…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Dividend Shares

Why I’d look for passive income opportunities before the stock market recovers

| Stephen Wright

Lower share prices mean higher dividend yields. Stephen Wright has a plan for earning passive income from stocks while also…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How would Warren Buffett handle a 2023 stock market crash?

| Alan Oscroft

The last time we had a FTSE 100 crash, investors dumped their shares and ran for the hills. Warren Buffett…

Read more »